Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)

Enagas says Q3 results in line with 2017 targets

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::SAYS Q3 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH TARGETS SET FOR YEAR 2017.

Enagas 9-month EBITDA up 12.3 pct at 794.2 mln euros YoY

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::9-MONTH PROFIT AFTER TAX 375.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 317.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA 794.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 707.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE 1.02 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 899.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH FFO UP 15.6 PERCENT AT 706.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 611.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Enagas H1 net profit grows 25.6 pct at 269.1 mln euros YoY

July 18 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 269.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 214.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 536.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 477.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 FFO UP 16.1 PERCENT AT 481.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 414.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL REVENUE 688.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 606.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NOT CONSIDERING CONSOLIDATION OF GNL QUINTERO, H1 STAND ALONE NET PROFIT UP 1.6 PERCENT AT 217.6 MILLION EUROS YOY.

Spain's Enagas sees tariff deficit closing in 2017

April 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Enagas Chairman Antonio Llarden::Says expects the tariff deficit to disappear in 2017 after a previous forecast of 2018.

Enagas sees net profit growth of about 12 pct in 2017

April 25 (Reuters) - Enagas SA ::Sees growth in net profit of about 12 percent in 2017.Expects investments of about 650 million euros ($707.3 million) in 2017 (GNL Quintero investments included).Sees EBITDA of about 987 million euros in 2017 (GNL Quintero contribution of about 144 million euros).

Enagas Q1 global integration net profit of 156.3 mln euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Enagas SA ::Q1 global integration net profit 156.3 million euros ($169.8 million) versus 101.2 million euros year ago.Q1 global EBITDA 241.8 million euros versus 206.9 million euros year ago.Q1 global total revenue 342.6 million euros versus 298.8 million euros year ago.Q1 global FFO up 22.4 pct at 238.2 million euros versus 194.5 million euros year ago.Since January 2017 the consolidation perimeter incorporates Chile's GNL Quintero through the.method of global integration in the financial statements of Enagas.

Enagas to propose complementary gross dividend of 0.834 euro/shr

Enagas SA :Says to propose complementary dividend of 0.834 euro ($0.8767) gross per share to be paid on July 5.

Enagas buys 2.96 pct stake in TgP for $65 million

Enagas SA : Signs deal to increase its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TgP) to 28.94 percent from 25.98 percent .To pay $65 million for a 2.96 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru.

Enagas closes acquisition of 42.5 percent of SAGGAS

Enagas SA : Says its unit Enagas Transporte closes acquisition of 42.5 percent stake in regasification plant SAGGAS .Increases stake in Sagunto regasification plant to up to 72.5 percent.

Spain's Enagas says H1 results in line with 2016 targets

Enagas SA :Says first half results are in line with its targets for 2016.