Edition:
United States

Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)

ENAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

24.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€24.13
Open
€24.18
Day's High
€24.32
Day's Low
€24.05
Volume
688,090
Avg. Vol
961,062
52-wk High
€26.81
52-wk Low
€22.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enagas says Q3 results in line with 2017 targets
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 02:49am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::SAYS Q3 RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH TARGETS SET FOR YEAR 2017.  Full Article

Enagas 9-month EBITDA up 12.3 pct at 794.2 mln euros YoY
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 01:34am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::9-MONTH PROFIT AFTER TAX 375.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 317.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA 794.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 707.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE 1.02 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 899.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH FFO UP 15.6 PERCENT AT 706.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 611.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Enagas H1 net profit grows 25.6 pct at 269.1 mln euros YoY
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 01:24am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - ENAGAS SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 269.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 214.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 536.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 477.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 FFO UP 16.1 PERCENT AT 481.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 414.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL REVENUE 688.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 606.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NOT CONSIDERING CONSOLIDATION OF GNL QUINTERO, H1 STAND ALONE NET PROFIT UP 1.6 PERCENT AT 217.6 MILLION EUROS YOY.  Full Article

Spain's Enagas sees tariff deficit closing in 2017
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 03:11am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Enagas Chairman Antonio Llarden::Says expects the tariff deficit to disappear in 2017 after a previous forecast of 2018.  Full Article

Enagas sees net profit growth of about 12 pct in 2017
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 02:56am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Enagas SA ::Sees growth in net profit of about 12 percent in 2017.Expects investments of about 650 million euros ($707.3 million) in 2017 (GNL Quintero investments included).Sees EBITDA of about 987 million euros in 2017 (GNL Quintero contribution of about 144 million euros).  Full Article

Enagas Q1 global integration net profit of 156.3 mln euros
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 01:31am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Enagas SA ::Q1 global integration net profit 156.3 million euros ($169.8 million) versus 101.2 million euros year ago.Q1 global EBITDA 241.8 million euros versus 206.9 million euros year ago.Q1 global total revenue 342.6 million euros versus 298.8 million euros year ago.Q1 global FFO up 22.4 pct at 238.2 million euros versus 194.5 million euros year ago.Since January 2017 the consolidation perimeter incorporates Chile's GNL Quintero through the.method of global integration in the financial statements of Enagas.  Full Article

Enagas to propose complementary gross dividend of 0.834 euro/shr
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 02:37am EST 

Enagas SA :Says to propose complementary dividend of 0.834 euro ($0.8767) gross per share to be paid on July 5.  Full Article

Enagas buys 2.96 pct stake in TgP for $65 million
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 12:44pm EDT 

Enagas SA : Signs deal to increase its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TgP) to 28.94 percent from 25.98 percent .To pay $65 million for a 2.96 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru.  Full Article

Enagas closes acquisition of 42.5 percent of SAGGAS
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 05:05am EDT 

Enagas SA : Says its unit Enagas Transporte closes acquisition of 42.5 percent stake in regasification plant SAGGAS .Increases stake in Sagunto regasification plant to up to 72.5 percent.  Full Article

Spain's Enagas says H1 results in line with 2016 targets
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 02:56am EDT 

Enagas SA :Says first half results are in line with its targets for 2016.  Full Article

Enagas SA News

Fitch: Catalan Independence a Limited Risk to Rated Corporates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) The geographic diversification of most rated Spanish corporates, along with a probable political desire to maintain key services, would limit risks in the unlikely event of Catalonia completely splitting from Spain, Fitch Ratings says. Companies based in the region or with significant assets there could face disruption, but we do not see any threat to ratings unless there is a significant further deterioration

» More ENAG.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials