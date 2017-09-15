Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge inc files for mixed shelf of up to $7.0 billion - SEC Filing.
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ::Says deal for U.S. $70 million.Enbridge gas distribution announces sale of St. Lawrence Gas Business.
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :Algonquin Power & Utilities - unit entered into agreement with Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company Inc.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - will finance transaction using cash on hand and existing credit facilities.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - proposed transaction is structured as a stock purchase in exchange for a cash purchase price of U.S. $70 million.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc ::Quanta services inc - Quanta Services selected by Enbridge Pipelines for line 3 replacement program in Canada.Quanta services inc - Quanta's construction on project will begin in August 2017 and is anticipated to continue through 2019.Quanta services inc - selected by Enbridge Pipelines Inc. (enbridge) for two spreads of Canadian section of line 3 replacement program.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results.Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41.Q2 earnings per share c$0.56.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Enbridge Inc - it will begin construction this summer to replace certain segments of line 3 pipeline in Canada.Enbridge Inc - line 3 replacement program is expected to come into service in second half of 2019.Enbridge Inc - given updated execution plan, finalized cost estimate for project is now $5.3 billion in Canada and US$2.9 billion in United States.Enbridge Inc - over remainder of this year, company expects to bring a further $7 billion of growth projects into service.Enbridge Inc - new projects extend $31 billion secured capital program into 2020.Enbridge Inc - new projects support long-term dividend growth outlook of 10-12 percent through 2024.
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp ::Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly adjusted net income per unit $0.14.Qtrly net income per unit $0.21.Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly operating revenues $596.5 million versus $621.3 million.
July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ::Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC.Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer by unit to buy up to $760.9 million for a series of notes.Maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City time on July 25, 2017.Spectra Capital plans to fund maximum tender offer with part of proceeds from issuance of co's 2.90% senior notes due 2022, 3.70% notes due 2027.
July 7 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge announces expiration and results of offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC to purchase notes due in 2019.Enbridge Inc - Spectra Capital to fund purchase of notes with part of proceeds from issuance of Enbridge's 2.90% 2022 senior notes and 3.70% 2027 senior notes.Enbridge Inc - $267.3 million aggregate principal amount of any and all notes were validly tendered prior to expiration of offer.
June 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge announces offer by Spectra Energy Capital, Llc to purchase debt securities.Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase any and all of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2019.Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase up to $600 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2038, 6.75% unsecured notes due 2032.Enbridge Inc - any and all tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on July 6, 2017.Enbridge Inc - maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City Time on July 25, 2017.
May 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge inc. Reports first quarter results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.57.Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 including items.Enbridge inc - company expects to generate consolidated acffo per share of between $3.60 and $3.90 for full 2017 year.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Enbridge inc - on may 4, 2017, enbridge increased its quarterly common share dividend by approximately 5% to $0.61 per share.
