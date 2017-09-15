Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enbridge files for mixed shelf of up to $7 bln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge inc files for mixed shelf of up to $7.0 billion - SEC Filing‍​.

Enbridge Gas Distribution deal for $70 million​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ::Says deal for ‍U.S. $70 million​.Enbridge gas distribution announces sale of St. Lawrence Gas Business.

Algonquin Power & Utilities' unit to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company.​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :Algonquin Power & Utilities - unit entered into agreement with Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company Inc​.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - ‍will finance transaction using cash on hand and existing credit facilities​.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - ‍proposed transaction is structured as a stock purchase in exchange for a cash purchase price of U.S. $70 million​.

Quanta Services selected for line 3 replacement program in Canada​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc ::Quanta services inc - ‍Quanta Services selected by Enbridge Pipelines for line 3 replacement program in Canada​.Quanta services inc - ‍Quanta's construction on project will begin in August 2017 and is anticipated to continue through 2019​.Quanta services inc - ‍selected by Enbridge Pipelines Inc. (enbridge) for two spreads of Canadian section of line 3 replacement program​.

Enbridge reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.41

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results.Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41.Q2 earnings per share c$0.56.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Enbridge Inc - ‍it will begin construction this summer to replace certain segments of line 3 pipeline in Canada​.Enbridge Inc - ‍line 3 replacement program is expected to come into service in second half of 2019​.Enbridge Inc - ‍given updated execution plan, finalized cost estimate for project is now $5.3 billion in Canada and US$2.9 billion in United States​.Enbridge Inc - ‍over remainder of this year, company expects to bring a further $7 billion of growth projects into service​.Enbridge Inc - ‍new projects extend $31 billion secured capital program into 2020​.Enbridge Inc - ‍ new projects support long-term dividend growth outlook of 10-12 percent through 2024​.

Enbridge Energy Partners Qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.21​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp ::Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍adjusted net income per unit $0.14​.Qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.21​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍operating revenues $596.5 million versus $621.3​ million.

Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC

July 12 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ::Enbridge announces pricing of tender offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC.Announced consideration to be paid in previously announced cash tender offer by unit to buy up to $760.9 million for a series of notes.Maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City time on July 25, 2017.Spectra Capital plans to fund maximum tender offer with part of proceeds from issuance of co's 2.90% senior notes due 2022, 3.70% notes due 2027.

Enbridge announces expiration and results of offer by Spectra Energy Capital LLC to purchase notes due in 2019

July 7 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge announces expiration and results of offer by Spectra Energy Capital, LLC to purchase notes due in 2019.Enbridge Inc - Spectra Capital to fund purchase of notes with part of proceeds from issuance of Enbridge's 2.90% 2022 senior notes and 3.70% 2027 senior notes.Enbridge Inc - $267.3 million aggregate principal amount of any and all notes were validly tendered prior to expiration of offer.

Enbridge says Spectra Energy Capital Llc offers to purchase debt securities

June 27 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge announces offer by Spectra Energy Capital, Llc to purchase debt securities.Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase any and all of 8.00% senior unsecured notes due 2019.Enbridge Inc - tender offers consist of offers to purchase up to $600 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2038, 6.75% unsecured notes due 2032.Enbridge Inc - ‍any and all tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on July 6, 2017​.Enbridge Inc - ‍maximum tender offer will expire at 12:00 a.m., midnight, New York City Time on July 25, 2017​.

Enbridge Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.57

May 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :Enbridge inc. Reports first quarter results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.57.Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 including items.Enbridge inc - company expects to generate consolidated acffo per share of between $3.60 and $3.90 for full 2017 year.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Enbridge inc - on may 4, 2017, enbridge increased its quarterly common share dividend by approximately 5% to $0.61 per share.