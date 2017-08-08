Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Endurance Technologies June-qtr profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) ::June quarter net profit 679.2 million rupees versus 555.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 12.08 billion rupees versus 10.65 billion rupees year ago.Says consolidation of plants near Pune is in progress.

Endurance Technologies announces capacity expansion at Chennai plant

June 7 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd :Says capacity expansion at its Chennai plant.Says investment for capacity expansion 91.2 million rupees.

Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc

April 17 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (Cn) ::Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc.Agreement for joint development of ABS products for application in two and three wheelers.

Endurance Technologies Dec-qtr profit rises

Endurance Technologies Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 472 million rupees versus 427.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 9.81 billion rupees versus 10.06 billion rupees year ago.

India's Endurance Technologies to raise $52.4 mln from IPO anchors

: Endurance Technologies Ltd says to sell 7.38 million shares to IPO anchor investors at 472 rupees per share .Endurance Technologies to raise 3.49 billion rupees ($52.4 million) from IPO anchor investors.