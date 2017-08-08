Edition:
Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)

ENDU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,081.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.55 (-2.31%)
Prev Close
Rs1,107.45
Open
Rs1,107.00
Day's High
Rs1,111.75
Day's Low
Rs1,081.90
Volume
7,652
Avg. Vol
59,650
52-wk High
Rs1,168.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.75

Latest Key Developments

India's Endurance Technologies June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 06:51am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) ::June quarter net profit 679.2 million rupees versus 555.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 12.08 billion rupees versus 10.65 billion rupees year ago.Says consolidation of plants near Pune is in progress.  Full Article

Endurance Technologies announces capacity expansion at Chennai plant
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 07:48am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd :Says capacity expansion at its Chennai plant.Says investment for capacity expansion 91.2 million rupees.  Full Article

Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 12:37am EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (Cn) ::Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc.Agreement for joint development of ABS products for application in two and three wheelers.  Full Article

Endurance Technologies Dec-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 05:52am EST 

Endurance Technologies Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 472 million rupees versus 427.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 9.81 billion rupees versus 10.06 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Endurance Technologies to raise $52.4 mln from IPO anchors
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 10:11am EDT 

: Endurance Technologies Ltd says to sell 7.38 million shares to IPO anchor investors at 472 rupees per share .Endurance Technologies to raise 3.49 billion rupees ($52.4 million) from IPO anchor investors.  Full Article

Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) News

Earnings vs. Estimates

