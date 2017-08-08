Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)
1,081.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-25.55 (-2.31%)
Rs1,107.45
Rs1,107.00
Rs1,111.75
Rs1,081.90
7,652
59,650
Rs1,168.00
Rs518.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Endurance Technologies June-qtr profit rises
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN)
Endurance Technologies announces capacity expansion at Chennai plant
June 7 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd
Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 (Reuters) - Endurance Technologies Ltd (Cn)
Endurance Technologies Dec-qtr profit rises
Endurance Technologies Ltd
India's Endurance Technologies to raise $52.4 mln from IPO anchors
: Endurance Technologies Ltd says to sell 7.38 million shares to IPO anchor investors at 472 rupees per share .Endurance Technologies to raise 3.49 billion rupees ($52.4 million) from IPO anchor investors. Full Article