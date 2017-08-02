Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp ::Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍adjusted net income per unit $0.14​.Qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.21​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍operating revenues $596.5 million versus $621.3​ million.

May 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc :Enf reports first quarter results; declares monthly dividend.Q1 earnings per share c$0.54.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp :Enbridge Energy Partners - q1 adjusted net income per unit of $0.16.Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results.Enbridge Energy Partners LP qtrly net income per unit $0.15.Qtrly operating revenues $1.18 billion versus $1.06 billion.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings announces $0.5 bln secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. announces $0.5 billion secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge Inc. . Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc - Agreed to sell on a bought deal basis, 15.1 million EIFH common shares owned by co at price of $33.15 per common share .Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc - Closing of secondary offering is expected to occur on or about April 18, 2017.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 earnings per share c$0.54 .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tundra energy marketing limited to acquire the south east Saskatchewan pipeline system from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

Tundra Energy Marketing : After closing of transaction, will handle over 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from Saskatchewan,Manitoba, North Dakota . Will also continue to have over 600,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity, ability to load unit trains for its customers at cromer . Tundra Energy Marketing Limited to acquire the South East Saskatchewan Pipeline System from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. .All employees of Enbridge working on se Saskatchewan System are expected to join teml following closing of transaction.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports strong first quarter results; declares monthly dividend . Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc announces monthly dividend

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc:Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1555 per common share to be paid on May 16 to shareholders of record date as on May 2.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc announces $500 mln common share offering

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc:Says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets for the purchase and distribution to the public of 17,699,000 common shares at $28.25 per Common Share.Says company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares to subscribe for additional ordinary units of Enbridge Income Fund at the Offering Price.