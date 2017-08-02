Edition:
Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF.TO)

ENF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.99 (-3.17%)
Prev Close
$31.19
Open
$31.08
Day's High
$31.11
Day's Low
$29.12
Volume
1,371,242
Avg. Vol
302,033
52-wk High
$36.31
52-wk Low
$29.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enbridge Energy Partners Qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.21​
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 06:03pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp ::Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍adjusted net income per unit $0.14​.Qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.21​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍operating revenues $596.5 million versus $621.3​ million.  Full Article

ENF Q1 earnings per share C$0.54
Thursday, 11 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc :Enf reports first quarter results; declares monthly dividend.Q1 earnings per share c$0.54.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enbridge Energy Partners reports q1 adjusted net income per unit of $0.16
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 05:26pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp :Enbridge Energy Partners - q1 adjusted net income per unit of $0.16.Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results.Enbridge Energy Partners LP qtrly net income per unit $0.15.Qtrly operating revenues $1.18 billion versus $1.06 billion.  Full Article

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings announces $0.5 bln secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 04:51pm EDT 

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. announces $0.5 billion secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge Inc. . Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc - Agreed to sell on a bought deal basis, 15.1 million EIFH common shares owned by co at price of $33.15 per common share .Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc - Closing of secondary offering is expected to occur on or about April 18, 2017.  Full Article

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.54
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 07:00am EST 

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 earnings per share c$0.54 .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Tundra energy marketing limited to acquire the south east Saskatchewan pipeline system from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 05:20pm EDT 

Tundra Energy Marketing : After closing of transaction, will handle over 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from Saskatchewan,Manitoba, North Dakota . Will also continue to have over 600,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity, ability to load unit trains for its customers at cromer . Tundra Energy Marketing Limited to acquire the South East Saskatchewan Pipeline System from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. .All employees of Enbridge working on se Saskatchewan System are expected to join teml following closing of transaction.  Full Article

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Q1 earnings per share C$0.54
Thursday, 12 May 2016 07:01am EDT 

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc : Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports strong first quarter results; declares monthly dividend . Q1 earnings per share c$0.54 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc announces monthly dividend
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 05:15pm EDT 

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc:Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1555 per common share to be paid on May 16 to shareholders of record date as on May 2.  Full Article

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc announces $500 mln common share offering
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 04:35pm EDT 

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc:Says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets for the purchase and distribution to the public of 17,699,000 common shares at $28.25 per Common Share.Says company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares to subscribe for additional ordinary units of Enbridge Income Fund at the Offering Price.  Full Article

