Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enghouse releases third quarter results

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd :Enghouse releases third quarter results.Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year.Enghouse Systems Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.41.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share

June 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd ::Enghouse releases second quarter results.Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share.Enghouse Systems Ltd - q2 revenue was C$79.5 million, an increase of 1.3 pct over revenue of C$78.5 million in q2 last year.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45, revenue view C$82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enghouse Systems buys Tollgrade Communications for about $23 mln

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse Systems acquires Tollgrade Communications .Deal for approximately $23.0 million.

Enghouse qtrly earnings per share $0.43

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases first quarter results . Enghouse Systems Ltd - q1 revenue increased to $78.8 million, compared to revenue of $74.4 million in q1 of prior year . Enghouse Systems Ltd - board of directors also approved a 14% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.16 per common share . Enghouse Systems Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.43 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.37, revenue view c$78.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.31 . Q2 revenue c$78.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$79.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies

Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc.

Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase

Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share.