Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)

ENGH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.49 (+2.84%)
Prev Close
$52.41
Open
$52.32
Day's High
$54.01
Day's Low
$52.30
Volume
30,027
Avg. Vol
18,929
52-wk High
$64.39
52-wk Low
$48.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enghouse releases third quarter results
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd :Enghouse releases third quarter results.Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year.Enghouse Systems Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.41.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 05:00pm EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd ::Enghouse releases second quarter results.Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share.Enghouse Systems Ltd - q2 revenue was C$79.5 million, an increase of 1.3 pct over revenue of C$78.5 million in q2 last year.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.45, revenue view C$82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enghouse Systems buys Tollgrade Communications for about $23 mln
Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 05:00am EDT 

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse Systems acquires Tollgrade Communications .Deal for approximately $23.0 million.  Full Article

Enghouse qtrly earnings per share $0.43
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 05:15pm EST 

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases first quarter results . Enghouse Systems Ltd - q1 revenue increased to $78.8 million, compared to revenue of $74.4 million in q1 of prior year . Enghouse Systems Ltd - board of directors also approved a 14% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.16 per common share . Enghouse Systems Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.43 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.37, revenue view c$78.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Enghouse Systems Ltd : Enghouse releases second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.31 . Q2 revenue c$78.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$79.6 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies
Friday, 27 May 2016 05:00am EDT 

Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc.  Full Article

Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 05:00pm EST 

Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share.  Full Article

BRIEF-Enghouse releases third quarter results

* Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year

