Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)
53.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
$1.49 (+2.84%)
$52.41
$52.32
$54.01
$52.30
30,027
18,929
$64.39
$48.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enghouse releases third quarter results
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd
Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share
June 8 (Reuters) - Enghouse Systems Ltd
Enghouse Systems buys Tollgrade Communications for about $23 mln
Enghouse Systems Ltd
Enghouse qtrly earnings per share $0.43
Enghouse Systems Ltd
Enghouse Systems Ltd Q2 earnings per share C$0.31
Enghouse Systems Ltd
Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies
Enghouse Systems Ltd: Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies . Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million .Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc. Full Article
Enghouse Systems board approves 17 pct dividend increase
Enghouse Systems Ltd:Says board of directors also approved a 17% increase in its eligible quarterly dividend to $0.14 per common share. Full Article
BRIEF-Enghouse releases third quarter results
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year