Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs149.75
Open
Rs149.95
Day's High
Rs150.65
Day's Low
Rs149.20
Volume
185,223
Avg. Vol
1,729,443
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:27am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd ::June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 861.3 million rupees.June quarter total income 4.21 billion rupees versus 3.96 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Engineers India names Vipin Chander Bhandari as CFO
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 06:38am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd :Says Vipin Chander Bhandari appointed as CFO.  Full Article

Engineers India gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 07:03am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd ::Gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co.  Full Article

Engineers India designates Rama Kant Garg as CFO
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 06:30am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd :Says exec director Rama Kant Garg has been designated as CFO.  Full Article

Engineers India approves share buyback for up to 6.59 bln rupees
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 11:09pm EDT 

Engineers India Ltd :Says approved the proposal to buyback equity shares of company for aggregate consideration not exceeding 6.59 billion rupees.  Full Article

Engineers India declares interim dividend of 2.50 rupees/shr
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 02:47am EDT 

Engineers India Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Engineers India to consider share buyback proposal
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 08:00am EDT 

Engineers India Ltd :Says to consider proposal for buy back of fully paid up equity shares of company.  Full Article

Engineers India gets contract worth over 25 bln rupees from HPCL for Vizag refinery
Monday, 9 Jan 2017 07:13am EST 

Engineers India Ltd : Says HPCL has entrusted project for execution of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to Engineers India Limited . Co shall execute this project contract under two separate contracts, namely "PMC services for major process units and packages under U&O" . Says total awarded order value is more than 25 billion rupees with a total project schedule of 43 months for mechanical completion .Says execution of U&O and PRU revamp on open book estimate (OBE) basis.  Full Article

Engineers India approves bonus issue in 1:1 ratio
Tuesday, 3 Jan 2017 07:40am EST 

Engineers India Ltd :Says approved issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.  Full Article

Engineers India to consider bonus issue
Monday, 7 Nov 2016 10:54pm EST 

Engineers India Ltd :Board to consider bonus issue.  Full Article

