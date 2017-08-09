Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd ::June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 861.3 million rupees.June quarter total income 4.21 billion rupees versus 3.96 billion rupees last year.

Engineers India names Vipin Chander Bhandari as CFO

June 30 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd :Says Vipin Chander Bhandari appointed as CFO.

Engineers India gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co

June 15 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd ::Gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co.

Engineers India designates Rama Kant Garg as CFO

May 16 (Reuters) - Engineers India Ltd :Says exec director Rama Kant Garg has been designated as CFO.

Engineers India approves share buyback for up to 6.59 bln rupees

Engineers India Ltd :Says approved the proposal to buyback equity shares of company for aggregate consideration not exceeding 6.59 billion rupees.

Engineers India declares interim dividend of 2.50 rupees/shr

Engineers India Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.

Engineers India to consider share buyback proposal

Engineers India Ltd :Says to consider proposal for buy back of fully paid up equity shares of company.

Engineers India gets contract worth over 25 bln rupees from HPCL for Vizag refinery

Engineers India Ltd : Says HPCL has entrusted project for execution of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to Engineers India Limited . Co shall execute this project contract under two separate contracts, namely "PMC services for major process units and packages under U&O" . Says total awarded order value is more than 25 billion rupees with a total project schedule of 43 months for mechanical completion .Says execution of U&O and PRU revamp on open book estimate (OBE) basis.

Engineers India approves bonus issue in 1:1 ratio

Engineers India Ltd :Says approved issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.

Engineers India to consider bonus issue

Engineers India Ltd :Board to consider bonus issue.