Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)

ENGI11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

25.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.19 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
R$ 25.41
Open
R$ 25.60
Day's High
R$ 26.06
Day's Low
R$ 25.20
Volume
1,438,800
Avg. Vol
499,128
52-wk High
R$ 26.70
52-wk Low
R$ 17.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Energisa announces conclusion of judicial reorganization of Rede Energia
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 08:01am EDT 

Energisa SA : Said on Friday that the second Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization Court of Sao Paulo had published a decision announcing the end of the judicial reorganization of the companies: Rede Energia SA — em Recuperacao Judicial , Companhia Tecnica de Comercializacao de Energia — em Recuperacao Judicial, QMRA Participacoes SA — em Recuperacao Judicial, Denerge Desenvolvimento Energetico SA — em Recuperacao Judicial and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale do Paranapanema SA — em Recuperacao Judicial .Says all the obligations established in the judicial reorganization plan have been performed.  Full Article

Energisa approves interim dividend payment
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 05:59am EDT 

Energisa SA : Announced on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay interim dividends totalling 39.8 million Brazilian reais ($12.5 million), corresponding to 0.115 real per Unit and to 0.023 real per ordinary or preference share . Payment as of Aug. 26 . Record date is Aug. 17 .Shares to be traded ex-dividend as of Aug. 18.  Full Article

Energisa SA announces interim dividend payment
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 06:45am EST 

Energisa SA:Says that its board of directors has approved the interim dividend payment of 0.286 Brazilian reais per unit and 0.0572 reais per ordinary or preferred share.Payment as of March 8.Record date on Feb. 29.Ex-dividend as of March 1.Payment to be imputed to the FY 2015.  Full Article

