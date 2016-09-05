Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)
25.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ 0.19 (+0.75%)
R$ 25.41
R$ 25.60
R$ 26.06
R$ 25.20
1,438,800
499,128
R$ 26.70
R$ 17.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Energisa announces conclusion of judicial reorganization of Rede Energia
Energisa SA
Energisa approves interim dividend payment
Energisa SA
Energisa SA announces interim dividend payment
Energisa SA:Says that its board of directors has approved the interim dividend payment of 0.286 Brazilian reais per unit and 0.0572 reais per ordinary or preferred share.Payment as of March 8.Record date on Feb. 29.Ex-dividend as of March 1.Payment to be imputed to the FY 2015. Full Article