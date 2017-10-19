Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Engie has capacity for further acquisitions - CEO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Engie ::* CEO tells strategy briefing that Engie has means to make further acquistions, although any future deals would not be on a major scale.

Engie says ahead of target on company restructuring plan

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Engie ::Says targeting having 2 million customers in France by the end of 2018 for its "green" electricity offer.Executive says sees 20 percent risk of winter gas "crisis" in France due to supply problems.Says is ahead on the company's restructuring plan.Says has noted rising costs from new nuclear power sources.

France to make further decisions on state stake sales this autumn -APE head Vial

Oct 18 (Reuters) - French government/APE state investment body::Head of France's APE state holding agency says decisions over possible stake sales will be made this autumn.APE head Martin Vial was addressing French politicians.Last month, the French government sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie << >>, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy cash from non-strategic, mature industries towards an innovation fund. nL8N1LN1BI.Banking sources told Reuters that the national lottery, Paris's main airport operator ADP << >>, Engie and several other firms deemed non-strategic would be part of a wave of French privatisations starting this month..Bankers say ADP, in which the state holds 50.63 percent, is high on the list of assets that could be sold. Minority shareholder Vinci << >> has already publicly expressed interest as a possible buyer..

Engie wins concession contracts worth about 950 million​ euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Engie Sa :‍WON CONCESSION CONTRACTS FOR TWO HYDROPOWER PLANTS (HPP) FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF AROUND EUR950 MILLION​.‍CONCESSION CONTRACTS ARE SIGNED FOR A 30-YEAR PERIOD​.CONCESSION JAGUARA HPP, LOCATED IN RIO GRANDE (BETWEEN STATES OF MINAS GERAIS AND SÃO PAULO), WITH A 424 MW INSTALLED CAPACITY.CONCESSION MIRANDA HPP, LOCATED IN RIO ARAGUI, IN INDIANÁPOLIS (MINAS GERAIS STATE), WITH A 408 MW INSTALLED CAPACITY.

Engie issues 2 bln euros of bonds, including 1.25 bln in green bonds

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Engie ::* ENGIE issues for EUR 2 billion of bonds, of which EUR 1.25 billion in Green Bond.* ENGIE issued yesterday its third Green Bond for a total of €1.25 billion.* Green Bond comes with two tranches: a long 5-year and 5-month totaling €500 million with a 0.375% annual coupon, and a long 11-year and 5-month of €750 million with a 1.375% annual coupon.* In addition, a third tranche of €750 million, 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2% was issued, for general purposes..* ENGIE says green bond issue will help finance its growth in renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.

Engie and Abraaj Group to develop wind power platform in India

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Engie ::* The Abraaj Group and ENGIE, announced a partnership to build a wind platform in India.* Abraaj and ENGIE have identified a robust pipeline of wind power projects representing over 1 GW in several key states.* Power consumption in India is expected to grow at 9% year-on-year until 2020. The Indian government’s target of 60 GW of wind power capacity by 2022 will require a near doubling of the current installed capacity of 32 GW over the next five years, companies added in a joint statement.

Engie announces Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to stop producing 8-MW AD8 turbines

Sept 19 (Reuters) - ENGIE SA ::SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY << >> TOOK DECISION TO STOP PRODUCING 8-MW AD8 TURBINES DESIGNED BY ADWEN, SUPPOSED TO BE INSTALLED AT THE YEU–NOIRMOUTIER ISLANDS AND DIEPPE–LE TRÉPORT OFFSHORE WIND FARMS.COMPANY IS NOW OFFERING ITS 8-MW D8 TURBINE FOR THE PROJECT.OFFSHORE WIND-ENERGY PROJECT CONSORTIUM WILL USE SIEMENS' D8 MODEL FOR TURBINES AT ITS TWO OFFSHORE WIND FARMS.FRENCH MINISTRY OF ECOLOGICAL AND SOLIDARY TRANSITION APPROVED CHANGE IN TURBINE.SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY WILL UPHOLD ADWEN'S INDUSTRIAL COMMITMENTS IN FRANCE.TURBINES WILL BE PRODUCED IN LE HAVRE..ON 21 MARCH 2017, ADWEN SUBMITTED PERMIT APPLICATIONS WHICH WILL BE SET UP IN LE HAVRE AND WILL CREATE 750 DIRECT JOBS.THE DECISION OF THE CONSORTIUM AND ITS TURBINE SUPPLIER TO USE LOCAL MANUFACTURERS WILL HELP MOBILISE 750 ADDITIONAL JOBS.

Engie says in talks to buy refrigeration group MCI

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Engie :Engie says the negotiation is done through its Axima subsidiary which designs solutions to support energy performance for buildings. The unit generated more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in revenue in 2016. .MCI designs, installs, maintains, and renovates commercial and industrial refrigeration and climate control solutions in France. .It employs about 1,100 people and reported revenue of nearly 179 million euros in 2016..Engie says the transaction will require prior authorization from the French competition regulator. .

Engie acquires French maritime logistics support firm CNN MCO

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Engie SA :Says acquires CNN MCO, a French company specializing in the maintenance, management, and upkeep of all types of naval vessels..CNN MCO, a subsidiary of La Compagnie Nationale de Navigation (CNN) handles maintenance and logistical support for various types of naval vessels.Engie did not disclose the price of the deal.

France sells 4.1 percent Engie stake

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Engie Sa :France has agreed to sell 4.1 percent stake in Engie, APE state holdings agency said.99.9 million Engie shares to be sold in accelerated private placement to institutional investors.French state will remain biggest Engie shareholder after transaction, retaining more than one-third of voting rights - APE.