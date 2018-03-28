Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Energa, Enea Agree To Choose GE Power And Alstom Offer For Ostroleka Power Plant

March 28 (Reuters) - Energa SA , Enea SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE PARTNERS' MEETING OF ELEKTROWNIA OSTROLEKA SP. Z O.O. HAS APPROVED A 5.05 BILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER OF GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER SYSTEMS TO BUILD A NEW C.1000 MW POWER BLOCK.ENERGA AND ENEA HAVE 50 PERCENT STAKE EACH IN OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT.

Mostostal Warszawa Files Claim Against Energa Kogeneracja

Jan 29 (Reuters) - MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS FILED CLAIM TO COURT IN GDANSK AGAINST ENERGA KOGENERACJA SP. Z O.O..CLAIM CONCERNS PAYMENT OF 26.3 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST.CLAIM RELATES TO WORKS UNDERTAKEN BY MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA ON CONTRACT REGARDING CONSTRUCTION OF BIOFUEL UNIT ABOUT WHICH IT INFORMED IN CURRENT REPORT 15/2011.ENERGA KOGENERACJA IS A PART OF ENERGA << >>.

Poland's Energa Q3 net profit down at 68 million zlotys

Nov 8 (Reuters) - POLAND'S ENERGA SA :SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT AT 68 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 190 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.SAYS Q1-Q3 NET PROFIT AT 552 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.SAYS Q3 EBITDA AT 500 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 500 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED EARLIER.

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - ENERGA SA ::Polish state-run power utility ENERGA says it estimates its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 500 million zlotys ($138.81 million).EBITDA in the first nine months of the year totalled 1.64 bln zlotys.

Poland's ENERGA takes writedowns on renewable energy assets

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ENERGA SA ::* Polish energy producer ENERGA has taken writedowns of 81.4 million zloty ($22.72 million) which will negatively influence its third quarter results, it said on Friday..* The writedowns are related to ENERGA's renewable energy assets..* The writedowns will reduce ENERGA's consolidated operating profit for the third quarter..* ENERGA is to release its third quarter results on Nov 8..

Poland's Energa says Q2 EBITDA at 542 mln zlotys

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Energa SA ::Poland's state-run energy company Energa says on Wednesday its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 542 million zlotys, above the company's previous estimates at 535 mln zlotys nFWN1K90LT.In the corresponding period of last year EBITDA was 445 mln zlotys.Energa also says its net profit in the second quarter stood at 174 million zlotys versus a 127 million zlotys loss year ago. .

July 18 (Reuters) - Energa SA ::Says second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came at 535 million zloty ($147.48 million).In the corresponding period of last year EBITDA was at 445 million zloty.EBITDA in the first half of 2017 amounted to 1.14 billion zloty.

Polish Energa's Q1 net profit jumps to 310 mln zlotys

May 10 (Reuters) - Energa SA :The net profit of Polish state-run utility Energa rises to 310 million zlotys ($79.80 million) in the first quarter from 8 million a year ago, the company's statement shows.First-quarter revenue up 3.4 percent year-on-year to 2.710 billion zlotys.Gross profit at 381 million in the first quarter compared with 44 million a year ago.Energa's first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at 601 million zlotys, down 7 percent year-on-year.Energa says first-quarter results in 2017 received one-off boost worth 53 million zlotys from a revaluation of options for the shares of construction firm Polimex-Mostostal.Energa says it produced 1023 GWh of electric energy in the first quarter of 2017, up by 1.8 percent year-on-year.

Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa

Polmed SA : Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services . The company to perform medical services for PTUW on an exclusive basis and to receive remuneration as part of the insurance premiums due for PTUW .Estimated value of the deal is up to 21 million zlotys ($5.28 million).

Poland Energa's 2016 EBITDA may be hard to repeat -deputy CEO

Energa SA : Company's 2016 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) may be hard to repeat in 2017, deputy CEO Grzegorz Ksepko said . "Because of reasons independent of us, 2017 may be weaker than 2016 in terms of results and EBITDA may be difficult to repeat," Ksepko said Further company coverage: [ENGP.WA] (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Lidia Kelly).