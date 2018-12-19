Edition:
Enel Generacion Chile SA (ENGX.SN)

ENGX.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

459.89CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)

$1.39 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$458.50
Open
$458.50
Day's High
$467.90
Day's Low
$458.50
Volume
77,034
Avg. Vol
966,829
52-wk High
$593.00
52-wk Low
$405.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enel Generacion Chile SA - Board unanimously approved to file application for voluntary delisting of its ADSs from U.S. NYSE
Wednesday, 19 Dec 2018 04:38pm EST 

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Enel Generacion Chile SA ::ENEL GENERACION CHILE SA - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TO FILE APPLICATION FOR VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS ADSS FROM U.S. NYSE.  Full Article

