Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)

ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs771.30
Open
Rs789.10
Day's High
Rs789.10
Day's Low
Rs756.70
Volume
3,197
Avg. Vol
9,041
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Entertainment Network India enter advertising sales agreement with TV Today Network
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 01:03am EDT 

Entertainment Network India Ltd : Entered into an advertising sales agreement with tv today network; ASA, TVTN has agreed to appoint ENIL as an agent of TVTN .  Full Article

Entertainment Network India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
