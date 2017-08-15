ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)
5.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
0.00TL (+0.00%)
5.36TL
5.37TL
5.38TL
5.34TL
1,840,784
3,134,918
5.80TL
4.07TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Enka Insaat Q2 net profit rises to 727.5 million lira
Aug 15 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT
Enka Insaat to buyback shares up to nominal value of 4.6 million lira
Aug 9 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT
Enka Insaat to buy back shares worth up to 50.0 mln lira
July 7 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI AS ENKA.IS::SAID ON THURSDAY HAS RESOLVED TO BUYBACK SHARES UP TO NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.6 MILLION LIRA .TO ALLOCATE MAXIMUM 50.0 MILLION LIRA FOR THE BUY BACK. Full Article
Enka Insaat Q1 net profit up at 625.6 million lira
May 9 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT
Enka Insaat to increase share capital by 9.5 pct to 4.6 bln lira
Enka Insaat
Enka Insaat proposes cash and stock dividends for 2016
Enka Insaat
Enka Insaat FY 2016 net profit rises to 1.78 billion lira
Enka Insaat
Enka Insaat increases number of shares for buyback program to 8.4 mln
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS
Enka Insaat Q2 net profit up at 506.3 mln lira
Enka Insaat
Enka insaat to allocate up to 60.0 million lira for share buyback
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS