ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enka Insaat Q2 net profit rises to 727.5 million lira

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT ::Q2 REVENUE OF 2.50 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.72 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 727.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 506.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Enka Insaat to buyback shares up to nominal value of 4.6 million lira ‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT ::RESOLVED TO BUYBACK THE SHARES UP TO NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.6 MILLION LIRA ‍​.TO ALLOCATE 50.0 MILLION LIRA FOR THE BUY BACK‍​.

Enka Insaat to buy back shares worth up to 50.0 mln lira

July 7 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI AS ENKA.IS::SAID ON THURSDAY HAS RESOLVED TO BUYBACK SHARES UP TO NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.6 MILLION LIRA .TO ALLOCATE MAXIMUM 50.0 MILLION LIRA FOR THE BUY BACK.

Enka Insaat Q1 net profit up at 625.6 million lira

May 9 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 625.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 539.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 2.45 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.66 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Enka Insaat to increase share capital by 9.5 pct to 4.6 bln lira

Enka Insaat : To increase share capital to 4.6 billion lira ($1.26 billion) from 4.2 billion lira . Share capital increase by 9.5 percent will be covered by 400.0 million lira 2016 1st dividend .To issue bonus shares by 9.5 percent and ditribute to shareholders.

Enka Insaat proposes cash and stock dividends for 2016

Enka Insaat : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.12 lira ($0.0325) net 0.108132 lira per share . Proposes to pay dividend from April 19 .Proposes to pay FY 2016 stock dividend by 9.5 percent.

Enka Insaat FY 2016 net profit rises to 1.78 billion lira

Enka Insaat : Fy 2016 net profit of 1.78 billion lira ($487.48 million) versus 1.44 billion lira year ago . Fy 2016 revenue of 10.58 lira versus 12.38 billion lira year ago .Fy 2016 profit from operating activities at 1.90 billion lira versus 1.69 billion lira year ago.

Enka Insaat increases number of shares for buyback program to 8.4 mln

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS : Said on Tuesday decided to increase numbers of share in the scope of the previously announced buyback program to 8.4 million shares from 4.2 million shares .The fund limit for the buyback stays unchanged at up to 60.0 million lira ($19.63 million).

Enka Insaat Q2 net profit up at 506.3 mln lira

Enka Insaat : Q2 revenue of 2.72 billion lira ($924.64 million) versus 3.16 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 506.3 million lira versus 426.9 million lira year ago.

Enka insaat to allocate up to 60.0 million lira for share buyback

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS :To allocate up to 60.0 million lira ($19.71 million) to buyback up to 4.2 million shares.