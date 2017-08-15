Edition:
ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)

ENKAI.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

5.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
5.36TL
Open
5.37TL
Day's High
5.38TL
Day's Low
5.34TL
Volume
1,840,784
Avg. Vol
3,134,918
52-wk High
5.80TL
52-wk Low
4.07TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enka Insaat Q2 net profit rises to 727.5 million lira
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 11:35am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT ::Q2 REVENUE OF 2.50 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.72 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 727.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 506.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Enka Insaat to buyback shares up to nominal value of 4.6 million lira ‍​
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 11:35am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT ::RESOLVED TO BUYBACK THE SHARES UP TO NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.6 MILLION LIRA ‍​.TO ALLOCATE 50.0 MILLION LIRA FOR THE BUY BACK‍​.  Full Article

Enka Insaat to buy back shares worth up to 50.0 mln lira
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 03:04am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI AS ENKA.IS::SAID ON THURSDAY HAS RESOLVED TO BUYBACK SHARES UP TO NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.6 MILLION LIRA .TO ALLOCATE MAXIMUM 50.0 MILLION LIRA FOR THE BUY BACK.  Full Article

Enka Insaat Q1 net profit up at 625.6 million lira
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 11:26am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - ENKA INSAAT :Q1 NET PROFIT OF 625.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 539.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 2.45 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.66 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Enka Insaat to increase share capital by 9.5 pct to 4.6 bln lira
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 05:04am EDT 

Enka Insaat : To increase share capital to 4.6 billion lira ($1.26 billion) from 4.2 billion lira . Share capital increase by 9.5 percent will be covered by 400.0 million lira 2016 1st dividend .To issue bonus shares by 9.5 percent and ditribute to shareholders.  Full Article

Enka Insaat proposes cash and stock dividends for 2016
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 07:15am EST 

Enka Insaat : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.12 lira ($0.0325) net 0.108132 lira per share . Proposes to pay dividend from April 19 .Proposes to pay FY 2016 stock dividend by 9.5 percent.  Full Article

Enka Insaat FY 2016 net profit rises to 1.78 billion lira
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 12:22pm EST 

Enka Insaat : Fy 2016 net profit of 1.78 billion lira ($487.48 million) versus 1.44 billion lira year ago . Fy 2016 revenue of 10.58 lira versus 12.38 billion lira year ago .Fy 2016 profit from operating activities at 1.90 billion lira versus 1.69 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Enka Insaat increases number of shares for buyback program to 8.4 mln
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 03:16am EDT 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS : Said on Tuesday decided to increase numbers of share in the scope of the previously announced buyback program to 8.4 million shares from 4.2 million shares .The fund limit for the buyback stays unchanged at up to 60.0 million lira ($19.63 million).  Full Article

Enka Insaat Q2 net profit up at 506.3 mln lira
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 11:16am EDT 

Enka Insaat : Q2 revenue of 2.72 billion lira ($924.64 million) versus 3.16 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 506.3 million lira versus 426.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Enka insaat to allocate up to 60.0 million lira for share buyback
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 08:14am EDT 

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS :To allocate up to 60.0 million lira ($19.71 million) to buyback up to 4.2 million shares.  Full Article

