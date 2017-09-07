EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ENQUEST PLC ::APPOINTMENT OF JOHN WINTERMAN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ENQUEST BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 7 SEPTEMBER 2017.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ENQUEST PLC ::GROUP PRODUCTION AVERAGED 37,015 BOEPD IN H1 2017, (42,520 BOEPD IN H1 2016).CONFIRMS UPDATED 2017 FULL YEAR AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, BEING WITHIN PLUS OR MINUS 10% OF 37,015 BOEPD RATE ACHIEVED IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR.H1 2017 REVENUE OF $294.8 MILLION AND EBITDA OF $151.0 MILLION.FULL YEAR 2017 UNIT OPEX IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND C.$27/BBL.H1 2017 CASH CAPEX OF $205.1 MILLION, DOWN ON $261.6 MILLION IN H1 2016.FULL YEAR 2017 CASH CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE IN $375 MILLION TO $400 MILLION RANGE; TOP END OF RANGE IS REDUCED FROM $425 MILLION.H1 PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX & FINANCE COSTS $33.6 MILLION VERSUS $149.7 MILLION A YEAR AGO.FIRST CARGO LOAD OF OIL IS EXPECTED TO BE LIFTED FROM KRAKEN FPSO IN NEXT FEW DAYS."CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS REDUCED KRAKEN'S FULL CYCLE GROSS PROJECT CAPEX BY A FURTHER C.$100 MILLION, DOWN TO $2.4 BILLION".

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Enquest Plc :PRODUCTION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS 37,015 BOEPD.WITH PROLONGED COMMISSIONING LEADING TO LOWER THAN EXPECTED OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY FROM KRAKEN FPSO VESSEL TO DATE, PRODUCTION VOLUMES HAVE BEEN LOWER THAN FORECAST.ENQUEST'S OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2017 IS NOW ANTICIPATED TO BE AS PER FIRST HALF 2017 PRODUCTION RATE, PLUS OR MINUS 10%.DO NOT EXPECT CURRENT OPERATIONAL ISSUES IN KRAKEN RAMP-UP TO CONTINUE BEYOND 2017.

Enquest Plc : FY revenue $849.6 million versus $906.6 million year ago . FY production averaged 39,751 boepd in 2016, up 8.7% on 2015 . 2016 unit operating costs of $24.6/bbl compared to $29.7/bbl in 2015 . 2016 cash capex of $609.2 million compared to $751.1 million in 2015 . FY revenue of $849.6 million and EBITDA of $477.1 million . FY cash generated from operations of $408.3 million, up from $221.7 million in 2015 . Kraken development continues under budget and on track for first oil in Q2 2017 . FY net 2P reserves of 215 mmboe at end of 2016, 5.9% up on 203 mmboe at end of 2015 . Kraken development continues under budget and on track for first oil in Q2 2017 . Confirms 2017 average production guidance, in range of 45,000 boepd to 51,000 boepd for full year . Remains on course to reduce average unit opex further in 2017 to be within range of $21/bbl to 25/bbl including kraken production . Confirms 2017 average production guidance, in range of 45,000 boepd to 51,000 boepd for full year . Cash capex is set to be in range $375 million to $425 million in 2017 . Hedging of c.6 million barrels for 2017, at an average of c.$51/bbl . Total debt facilities of c.$2.1 billion remain in place . On course to reduce average unit opex further in 2017 to range of $21/bbl to 25/bbl including kraken production.

Enquest Plc : Says Kraken Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived at field Feb. 13 .Delivery of first oil in Q2 2017 is on track.

EnQuest Plc :Neil McCulloch is being appointed as chief operating officer and is to join board as an executive director at next AGM..

Enquest Plc : Financial restructuring of group announced on 13 October 2016 has now become effective .Announcement concludes restructuring and constitutes final stage in process..

Enquest Plc : Kraken development project remains on course to deliver first oil in h1 2017. . 2016 production to be broadly around average daily production level delivered to end of october of 40,857 boepd, and below its prior guidance of between 42,000 and 44,000 boepd. .Lower guidance takes into account impact of extended third party shutdown of brent pipeline system,.

Enquest Plc : Completion of bookbuild for placing and open offer . 314.2 million shares have been conditionally placed with institutional investors for a price of 23 pence per new ordinary share .Prior to any clawback, double a's total commitment in placing and open offer will be approximately £28 million (approximately $34 million).

Enquest Plc : Launch of a proposed issuance of equity, by way of a placing and open offer of 356.7 mln new shares at 23 pence per share . Expected to raise proceeds of approximately 82.0 mln stg(approximately 78.1 mln stg net of estimated expenses) . Bookbuild will open with immediate effect . Restructuring will provide group with a stable and sustainable capital structure, reduced cash debt service obligations and greater liquidity . Proceeds of placing and open offer will be used to continue development of company's Kraken asset with aim of achieving first oil in first half of 2017 .Company does not intend to use any proceeds from placing and open offer to repay bank debt.