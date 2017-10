Euronext NV (ENX.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices

Sept 7(Reuters) - Euronext NV ::Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20 .BFX, BEL Mid .BELM and BEL small .BELS indices.TiGenix << >> to be included in the BEL Mid index.Xior Student Housing << >> to be included in the BEL Mid index.Balta Group << >> to be included in the the BEL Small index.Changes will be effective as of Sept 18.

Euronext announces volumes for August 2017

Sept 5 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR AUGUST 2017.AUGUST 2017 AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT €6,045 MILLION, UP +24.8% COMPARED TO AUGUST 2016‍​.AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES REACHED 217,978 CONTRACTS IN AUGUST‍​.IN AUGUST 2017 AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS WAS €357 MILLION, UP +6.5% COMPARED TO AUGUST 2016‍​.AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 229,072 CONTRACTS IN AUGUST.IN AUGUST, EURONEXT HAD NO NEW LISTINGS.ETF OFFERING INCREASED TO 825 LISTINGS AT THE END OF AUGUST COMPARED TO 790 END OF 2016.IN AUGUST 2017, THE AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES REACHED 56,699 CONTRACTS, UP +22.6% COMPARED TO AUGUST 2016‍​.IN AUGUST 2017, ON YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EURONEXT DERIVATIVES STANDS AT 554,243 CONTRACTS (+11.6% COMPARED TO END OF AUGUST 2016)‍​.IN AUGUST 2017, OPEN INTEREST WAS UP AT 17,095,836 CONTRACTS (+6.8% COMPARED TO END OF AUGUST 2016)‍​.IN AUGUST 2017, EURONEXT HAD NO NEW LISTINGS‍​.IN AUGUST 2017, €1.0 BILLION RAISED ON EURONEXT IN CORPORATE BONDS AND €8.5 BILLION OF FOLLOW-ON EQUITY OF WHICH BANCO SANTANDER FOR €7 BILLION AND GECINA FOR €1 BLN.‍​.

Euronext closes acquisition of FastMatch

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT CLOSES ACQUISITION OF FASTMATCH.

Euronext to renew agreement for derivatives clearing with LCH SA

Aug 8 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT TO RENEW AGREEMENT FOR DERIVATIVES CLEARING WITH LCH SA AND BECOME A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER.10-YEAR AGREEMENT DELIVERING LONG TERM AND SUSTAINABLE CLEARING INCOME FOR EURONEXT, WITH A REVENUE SHARING MECHANISM.EURONEXT TO SWAP ITS CURRENT 2.3% STAKE IN LCH GROUP FOR AN 11.1% STAKE IN LCH SA, A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN A LEADING MULTI-ASSET EUROZONE BASED CCP.CLEARING SERVICES AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED IN Q4 2017.EURONEXT TERMINATES DERIVATIVES CLEARING AGREEMENT WITH INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE.

Euronext ‍July avg daily transaction value on cash order book at EUR 7.45 bln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::‍JULY 2017 AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,454 MILLION, UP +20.4% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​.AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES REACHED 223,492 CONTRACTS IN JULY 2017, UP +24.9% COMPARED TO JULY 2016 AND DOWN -9.7% FROM PREVIOUS MONTH.JULY ‍AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS WAS EUR 466 MILLION, DOWN -2.5% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​.‍AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 203,766 CONTRACTS IN JULY 2017, UP +1.7% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​.‍IN JULY 2017, AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES REACHED 70,321 CONTRACTS, UP +5.7% COMPARED TO JULY 2016​.AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 203,766 CONTRACTS IN JULY 2017, UP +1.7% COMPARED TO JULY 2016 AND DOWN -56.1% FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH‍​.‍ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EURONEXT DERIVATIVES STANDS AT 562,090 CONTRACTS (+8.8% COMPARED TO END OF JULY 2016)​.

Euronext Q2 EBITDA up at 79.2 million euros​

July 28 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::‍Q2 EBITDA OF EUR 79.2 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 77.7 MILLION) AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 57.7% (Q2 2016: 58.7%)​.‍Q2 REVENUES UP +3.8% COMPARED TO Q2 2016, TO EUR 137.3 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 132.3 MILLION)​.‍Q2 CASH AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP +18.5% COMPARED Q2 2016 AND EQUITY DERIVATIVES AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP +27.3%​.NET PROFIT FOR Q2 2017 INCREASED BY 9.3%, TO EUR 53.9 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 49.3 MILLION).‍ACQUISITION OF FASTMATCH, WITH CLOSING EXPECTED WITHIN Q3 '17​.AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 81.2 MILLION, AND NO DEBT.Q2 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT EUR 53.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Euronext says new pan-European block trading platform will go live July 31

July 24 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :Euronext announces its new pan-European block trading platform, dubbed Euronext Block and made with AX Trading, will go live on July 31.Euronext Block aims to facilitate block trading by improving liquidity and allowing.participants to signal trading interest to selected counterparty groups.Euronext said in February that the platform would be launched in mid-2017 nFWN1FZ1GM.

Euronext informs Warrants & Certificates markets are functioning normally since 1533 CET

July 18 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::AT 15:33 CET HIGH AVAILABILITY WAS TRIGGERED AND RESTORED THE FULL OPTIQ WARRANTS MDG SERVICE; WARRANTS & CERTIFICATES MARKETS ARE FUNCTIONING NORMALLY SINCE 15:33 CET.

Euronext acquires majority stake in iBabs

July 10 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV ::EURONEXT ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN IBABS.EURONEXT ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN IBABS.CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF A 60% STAKE IN IBABS FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 30.1 MILLION.

BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share

June 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas /SocGen /Euronext ::* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares.* Approximately 4.4 million Euronext shares in aggregate, representing approximately 6.3% of Euronext's share capital, were sold at a price of €45.0 per share in a private placement.* Euronext shares closed at 46.69 euros on June 13.* Following this transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold respectively 2.22% and 1.50% of Euronext’s share capital .