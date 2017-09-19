Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EOH Holdings says FY HEPS up 16 pct at 832 cents

Sept 19 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Limited ::FY REVENUE UP 21 PCT AT R15 490 MILLION.FY OPERATING PROFIT UP 29 PCT R1 792 MILLION.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 16 PCT 832 CENTS.DIVIDENDS UP 16 PCT 215 CENTS.

Eoh Holdings sees FY HEPS 10-20 pct higher

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Eoh Holdings Ltd :FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 791 CENTS AND 863 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20%.FY REVENUE SEEN OVERALL INCREASE OF 21% WHEN COMPARED TO REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2016.FY EPS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 774 CENTS AND 845 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20%.

EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit

July 18 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Ltd ::‍EOH has noted an article carried by Business Report on 17 July 2017​."Considering all options available for recourse and corrective action in respect of any harm caused to eoh and its stakeholders"​."Would like to reiterate that it has been a service provider to South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) for 8 years and is proud of its track record"."All services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit, after having undergone open and transparent tender processes".

Eoh Holdings reports HY HEPS of 438 cents

Eoh Holdings Ltd : During six months ended 31 january 2017, revenue from south africa increased by 21% to R7 239 million . Eoh expects to continue to grow strongly for many years to come . HY profit before tax increased by 26% to R845 million . HY earnings per share 439 cents .HY headline earnings per share 438 cents versus 359 cents.

SA's competition body approves Stellar Capital-Prescient deal with conditions

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Stellar Capital will acquire 60 pct of issued share capital of Prescient Holdings, approved merger subject to conditions . Approved, with conditions, the merger between Imperial Holdings and Interstate . Approved the merger of EOH Mthombo, wholly controlled by JSE-listed EOH Holdings, and Mars Holding Further company coverage: [PCTJ.J] [SCPJ.J] [IPLJ.J] [EOHJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

EOH Holdings sees FY HEPS up between 20-30 pct

EOH Holdings Ltd :Fy headline earnings per share is expected to be between 690 cents and 748 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct.

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Martin & Martin-Nestlé deal

S.Africa's Competition Commission: Commission has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Martin & Martin intends to acquire target business of Nestlé . Recommended to Competition Tribunal that merger whereby EOH intends to buy Aptronics be approved without conditions .Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Intelichem intends to acquire Meridian and Synovatech.

SA's Competition Tribunal clears EOH Intelligent Infrastructure merger with Joat Consulting Ltd

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Says not opposing the variation order brought before the tribunal on right to retrench a specified number of employees in Amec Foster Wheeler SA . Deal between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure and Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales and Service Gp Approved without conditions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends EOH Intelligent Infrastructure merger with Joat Consulting Ltd

S. Africa's Competition Commission : Recommended the larger merger between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure with that of Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales And Service Further company coverage: [EOHJ.J].