Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
EOH Holdings says FY HEPS up 16 pct at 832 cents
Sept 19 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Limited
Eoh Holdings sees FY HEPS 10-20 pct higher
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Eoh Holdings Ltd
EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit
July 18 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Ltd
Eoh Holdings reports HY HEPS of 438 cents
Eoh Holdings Ltd
SA's competition body approves Stellar Capital-Prescient deal with conditions
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Stellar Capital will acquire 60 pct of issued share capital of Prescient Holdings, approved merger subject to conditions . Approved, with conditions, the merger between Imperial Holdings and Interstate . Approved the merger of EOH Mthombo, wholly controlled by JSE-listed EOH Holdings, and Mars Holding Further company coverage: [PCTJ.J] [SCPJ.J] [IPLJ.J] [EOHJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
EOH Holdings sees FY HEPS up between 20-30 pct
EOH Holdings Ltd
S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Martin & Martin-Nestlé deal
S.Africa's Competition Commission: Commission has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Martin & Martin intends to acquire target business of Nestlé . Recommended to Competition Tribunal that merger whereby EOH intends to buy Aptronics be approved without conditions .Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Intelichem intends to acquire Meridian and Synovatech. Full Article
SA's Competition Tribunal clears EOH Intelligent Infrastructure merger with Joat Consulting Ltd
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Says not opposing the variation order brought before the tribunal on right to retrench a specified number of employees in Amec Foster Wheeler SA . Deal between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure and Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales and Service Gp Approved without conditions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends EOH Intelligent Infrastructure merger with Joat Consulting Ltd
S. Africa's Competition Commission : Recommended the larger merger between EOH Intelligent Infrastructure with that of Joat Consulting Ltd, Joat Sales And Service Further company coverage: [EOHJ.J]. Full Article
BRIEF-Eoh Holdings sees FY HEPS 10-20 pct higher
* FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 791 CENTS AND 863 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20%