E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

E.ON acquires stake in software start-up Cuculus

Oct 16 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::ACQUIRES A STAKE IN CUCULUS, A SOFTWARE START-UP BASED IN ILMENAU‍​.

E.ON invests in a startup b.ventus

Oct 12 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::E.ON SE: E.ON INVESTS IN WIND TURBINES FOR BUSINESS CUSTOMERS.‍HAS BOUGHT A STAKE IN A STARTUP B.VENTUS.

E.ON's Urenco stake will remain on sales list "until it is done" -CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - E.On :Cfo says brokdorf nuclear plant outage cost the company 100 million eur in h1 POWER/DE.Ceo says urenco stake will remain on sales list "until it is done".

E.ON to build ultra-fast charging station between Frankfurt and Nuremberg

Aug 2 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::E.ON SE: E.ON TO BUILD ONE OF GERMANY'S FIRST COMMERCIAL ULTRA-FAST CHARGING STATION NEAR THE MOTORWAY BETWEEN FRANKFURT AND NUREMBERG.‍CONSTRUCTION TO START THIS FALL WITH PLANNED OPENING AT END OF 2017​.

Uniper would prefer E.ON selling remaining stake on market-CEO

June 8 (Reuters) - Uniper :Ceo says we prefer e.on eongn.de selling its remaining stake on the market, want to remain independent.

E.ON confirms forecast for full-year 2017​

June 7 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::‍E.ON CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR 2017​.FOLLOWING RULING OF FEDERAL CONSTITUTIONAL COURT E.ON SE EXPECTS THAT ALL PENDING TAX PAYMENTS MADE FROM 2011 TO 2016 WILL BE REFUNDED TO E.ON TOTALING TO AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 2.85 BN EUR.E.ON REFUNDS TOTALING TO AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 2.85 BN. EUR PLUS INTEREST IN A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 450 MIO. EUR..REFUNDS WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME, CASHFLOW AS WELL AS ECONOMIC NET DEBT OF E.ON SE.

E.ON announces partnership with British band Gorillaz

May 26 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::E.ON SE: E.ON ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRITISH BAND GORILLAZ.‍JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF A SOLAR AND BATTERY POWERED FILM AND MUSIC STUDIO​.

E.ON says places bonds worth EUR2 billion

May 15 (Reuters) - E.ON :Successfully places bonds worth eur2 billion.Proceeds will help serve to fund payment related to nuclear-storage obligations.

E.ON sells shares in U.S. battery solutions provider Greensmith

May 15 (Reuters) - E.ON SE :Sells shares of U.S. battery solutions provider Greensmith.Greensmith acquired by Wärtsilä.

E.ON SE plans dividend increase of 40 pct for FY 2017

May 10 (Reuters) - E.ON SE ::Dividend increase of 40 percent planned for 2017 financial year.Forecast for full-year 2017 affirmed.