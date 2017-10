Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RPT-Faurecia confirms FY 2017 guidance

Repeats without changes to text:ORGANIC GROWTH AT +10.7 PERCENT IN Q3 (VERSUS. +8.5 PERCENT IN H1).FY 2017 GUIDANCE (AS RECENTLY UPGRADED ON JULY 21) CONFIRMED.Q3 VALUE-ADDED SALES EUR 3.79 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.53 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FAURECIA SA ::ANNOUNCED TODAY FAURECIA AND MAHLE TO COLLABORATE ON TECHNOLOGIES FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT OF THE COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE.

PSA able to handle transition away from diesel engines -CEO

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PSA ::CEO Tavares says feels saddened by current confusion surrounding diesel engines given fact that PSA respects rules in this area.CEO Tavares says PSA has necessary flexibility to handle transition from diesel towards other types of models.Tavares says authorities must also play part in move towards electric vehicles.Tavares says PSA will urge Opel to improve its sales to individual customers.Tavares says it is hard to decide upon strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Brexit.CEO says sees no need to take strategic decision on its Faurecia stake at present, all options open in the long term.Tavares was speaking at the Frankfurt car show.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Faurecia ::CEO says Faurecia is currently capable of making a "major" acquisition.CEO says several options regarding external growth will be examined in october, including possibility of a 4th line of business.

Faurecia H1 net income group share up at 314.4 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - FAURECIA ::SOLID ORGANIC* GROWTH IN VALUE-ADDED SALES OF 8.5%, 550BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH (+3.0%, SOURCE: IHS AUTOMOTIVE JUNE 2017), TO EUR 8.6 BILLION.* STRONG GROWTH OF 20% IN OPERATING INCOME, TO EUR 587 MILLION.SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING MARGIN OF 60BPS, TO 6.8% OF VALUE-ADDED SALES.* FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOVE EUR 4.00 (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "AROUND EUR 4.00").* FY 2017 NET CASH FLOW ABOVE EUR 350M (UNCHANGED VERSUS. GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017).FY 2017 VALUE-ADDED SALES GROWTH OF +7% (AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES), AROUND 500BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "+6% (AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES) OR 400BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH").* FY 2017 OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6.6% AND 7.0% OF VALUE-ADDED SALES (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "BETWEEN 6.4% AND 6.8% OF VALUE-ADDED SALES").FULLY ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 AMBITIONS.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 314.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOVE EUR 4.00 (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE DATED FEB. 9, 2017 WAS "AROUND EUR 4.00") * FULLY ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018.

July 19 (Reuters) - Faurecia ::FAURECIA TAKES MAJORITY SHARE IN CHINESE INFOTAINMENT LEADER JIANGXI COAGENT ELECTRONICS.CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE END OF 2017 .‍TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.45 BILLION RMB (193 MILLION EUROS)..​.

July 4 (Reuters) - Faurecia says in a statement::Signs a new joint venture with dongfeng motor corporation and expands partnership to faurecia clean mobility.The new company aims to provide advanced clean mobility solutions to Dongfeng affiliated OEM brands, for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.Located in Xiangyang, the new joint venture will begin operations in 2018. The annual sales should reach 1.2 Billion RMB (€ 155 million) by 2021..

July 4 (Reuters) - Faurecia :Faurecia creates a new joint venture with dongfeng motors and extends its partnership to its clean mobility business.Annual sales should reach 1.2 billion rmb (€ 155 million) by 2021‍​.New joint venture will begin operations in 2018‍​.

Faurecia signs JV with Wuling Industry in China

July 3 (Reuters) - FAURECIA ::FAURECIA SIGNS A JOINT VENTURE WITH WULING INDUSTRY FOR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING.NEW JOINT-VENTURE WITH LIUZHOU WULING INDUSTRY CO.LTD, NAMED FAURECIA LIUZHOU AUTOMOTIVE SEATING CO. LTD..JV WILL DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER AUTOMOTIVE SEATING PRODUCTS TO SERVE SGMW AFFILIATED OEM BRANDS AND OTHER CUSTOMERS..JV ANNUAL SALES WILL REACH 1.8 BILLION RBM BY 2022.

Shenzhen Silver's Hong Kong unit, Faurecia and India's KTPL adjusts JV plan

June 30 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co Ltd <002786.SZ> ::* Says its Hong Kong unit, Faurecia and India's KTPL plan to change JV name to Silver Basis India Private Limited from Silver Basis (India) JV, with registered capital at $7.5 million instead of $8 million.