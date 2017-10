Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv ::ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION​.ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV - ‍SPECIFIED PORTFOLIO COMPRISES TWELVE RETAIL PROPERTIES OF WHICH EIGHT COMPRISE SHOPPING CENTRES AND FOUR RETAIL PARKS​.ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV - ‍SALE WILL OCCUR IN THREE SEPARATE TRANCHES​.

Echo Polska Properties says in talks over potential acquisitions

Sept 26 (Reuters) - ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES NV ::‍HAS ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING CERTAIN POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS​.

Echo Polska Properties net profit for quarter ended March 23.95 mln euros

June 29 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties N.V. :Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2017 .Net profit for period ended 31 March 2017 amounted to eur23.946 million and distributable income amounted to eur16.032 million.Rental income and recoveries 31.24 million euros for period ended March 31.

Echo Polska says omits acquisition of equity in Kalisz Retail

June 14 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties NV ::Acquisition of equity in Kalisz Retail has been omitted due to antimonopoly concerns raised by Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

Echo Polska says to raise 1.65 bln rand via accelerated book build

Echo Polska Properties N.V. : Announces an equity raising of approximately zar 1 650 million through issue of new ordinary shares . Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on JSE and LUXSE . Book build is now open . Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build. .Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner..

Echo Polska Properties says FY diluted EPS of 20.9 EUR cents

Echo Polska Properties Nv : Fy dividend per share of 3,14 euro cents . net asset value for period from 4 january to 31 december 2016 totalled EUR683 million with nav per share at EUR 1,16 . Says expect good growth in retail sales .FY basic and diluted earnings per share of 20,9 EUR cents.