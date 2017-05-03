Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 08:16am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc :Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks.  Full Article

Equitable Group reports Q1 earnings per share C$2.54
Monday, 1 May 2017 07:16am EDT 

May 1 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc : :Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance.Q1 earnings per share C$2.54.Equitable group inc qtrly originations were $1.6 billion, 4pct higher than a year ago.Equitable Group Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share, a 10pct increase over dividends declared in May 2016.Equitable Group Inc - bank expects arrears rates and credit loss provisions to remain low throughout remaining quarters of 2017.Equitable Group Inc - at quarter-end, mortgages under management were $21.7 billion, compared to $17.7 billion a year ago, a 23pct increase.Equitable Group Inc - anticipate that co's mortgage application volumes will increase over coming weeks.Equitable Group Inc - will not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages this year.Equitable Group - to not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages, in light of reduced expectations for growth of insured prime business.Q1 earnings per share view C$2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses $77.6 million versus $63.4 million.Equitable Group says actively monitoring house price and mortgage activity to ensure credit risk profile of business stays within risk appetite.  Full Article

EQUITABLE GROUP Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.56
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 05:00pm EST 

Equitable Group Inc : EQUITABLE GROUP REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS, INCREASES DIVIDEND . INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4.5 PERCENT TO C$0.23PER SHARE . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.56 .Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Equitable Group Q2 earnings per share C$2.05
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Equitable Group Inc : Equitable Group reports strong second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.05 .Qtrly net interest income $67 million versus $61 million.  Full Article

Equitable Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.71
Thursday, 12 May 2016 04:54pm EDT 

Equitable Group Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $1.71 . Over-Year growth rates in low to mid-teens on continued growth in assets .Equitable group reports first quarter 2016 results, updates investors on successful launch of eq bank and increases dividend.  Full Article

Equitable Group Inc increases dividend
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 04:31pm EST 

Equitable Group Inc:Board of Directors increased Equitable's common share dividend by $0.01 or 5% with a dividend declaration in the amount of $0.20 per common share.Payable January 7, 2016, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2015.  Full Article

Equitable Group Inc News

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28

* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

Earnings vs. Estimates

