Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

May 1 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc : :Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance.Q1 earnings per share C$2.54.Equitable group inc qtrly originations were $1.6 billion, 4pct higher than a year ago.Equitable Group Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share, a 10pct increase over dividends declared in May 2016.Equitable Group Inc - bank expects arrears rates and credit loss provisions to remain low throughout remaining quarters of 2017.Equitable Group Inc - at quarter-end, mortgages under management were $21.7 billion, compared to $17.7 billion a year ago, a 23pct increase.Equitable Group Inc - anticipate that co's mortgage application volumes will increase over coming weeks.Equitable Group Inc - will not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages this year.Equitable Group - to not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages, in light of reduced expectations for growth of insured prime business.Q1 earnings per share view C$2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses $77.6 million versus $63.4 million.Equitable Group says actively monitoring house price and mortgage activity to ensure credit risk profile of business stays within risk appetite.