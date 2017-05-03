Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

May 3 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc :Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks.
May 1 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc : :Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance.Q1 earnings per share C$2.54.Equitable group inc qtrly originations were $1.6 billion, 4pct higher than a year ago.Equitable Group Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share, a 10pct increase over dividends declared in May 2016.Equitable Group Inc - bank expects arrears rates and credit loss provisions to remain low throughout remaining quarters of 2017.Equitable Group Inc - at quarter-end, mortgages under management were $21.7 billion, compared to $17.7 billion a year ago, a 23pct increase.Equitable Group Inc - anticipate that co's mortgage application volumes will increase over coming weeks.Equitable Group Inc - will not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages this year.Equitable Group - to not execute transactions to derecognize additional mortgages, in light of reduced expectations for growth of insured prime business.Q1 earnings per share view C$2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses $77.6 million versus $63.4 million.Equitable Group says actively monitoring house price and mortgage activity to ensure credit risk profile of business stays within risk appetite.
Equitable Group Inc : EQUITABLE GROUP REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS, INCREASES DIVIDEND . INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4.5 PERCENT TO C$0.23PER SHARE . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.56 .Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.
Equitable Group Inc : Equitable Group reports strong second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.05 .Qtrly net interest income $67 million versus $61 million.
Equitable Group Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $1.71 . Over-Year growth rates in low to mid-teens on continued growth in assets .Equitable group reports first quarter 2016 results, updates investors on successful launch of eq bank and increases dividend.
Equitable Group Inc:Board of Directors increased Equitable's common share dividend by $0.01 or 5% with a dividend declaration in the amount of $0.20 per common share.Payable January 7, 2016, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2015.
