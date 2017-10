Equitas Holdings Ltd (EQHL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Equitas Holdings appoints Srimathy Raghunathan as CFO

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Equitas Holdings Ltd :Says approved appointment of Srimathy Raghunathan as chief financial officer (CFO) in place of S Vasudevan.

India's Equitas Holdings June-qtr consol profit falls

July 28 (Reuters) - India's Equitas Holdings Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 156 million rupees versus 611.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 4.57 billion rupees versus 3.49 billion rupees year ago.

Equitas Holdings Dec-qtr consol profit rises

Equitas Holdings Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 13.6 million rupees versus profit 4.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net profit 449.4 million rupees versus profit 430.5 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.24 bln rupees versus 2.89 billion rupees year ago.

Equitas Holdings appoints P N Vasudevan as MD, Equitas Finance

Equitas Holdings Ltd : P N Vasudevan has been appointed as managing director of Equitas Finance Limited w.e.f July 23, 2016 .

Equitas Holdings gets banking licence from RBI

Equitas Holdings Ltd : Issue of banking licence by RBI .

Equitas Holdings Q4 profit up by 28 pct

Equitas Holdings Ltd : Q4 profit after tax grew by 28% to inr 468 million; total income increased by 49% to inr 3.20 billion .