Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc ::‍CHAIRMAN SUCCESSION​.‍ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF KEVIN BEESTON AND APPOINTMENT OF PHILIP YEA AS HIS SUCCESSOR AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc :RIGHTS ISSUE, TO RAISE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £122 MILLION TO BE USED TO FUND ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO SHARE REGISTRATION & SERVICES BUSINESS.

July 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co ::Entered into an agreement to sell its shareowner services business to Equiniti Group PLC.To sell its shareowner services business to Equiniti Group PLC for $227 million.Transaction is expected to close by end of Q1 2018.

July 12 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc ​:‍Proposed acquisition and carve out of Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for total cash consideration of $227 million.Says ‍acquisition expected to be strongly earnings accretive in first full year of ownership.Says ‍acquisition expected to be double digit earnings accretive by end of second full year of ownership.Says ‍expected cost synergies of deal estimated to be at least $10 million per annum.Says ‍expected cost synergies achievable by third full year of ownership, with 50% achieved by second full year of ownership.Consideration, transaction expenses expected to be financed from planned £122 million rights issue ​.Says ‍rights issue is expected to be launched in September 2017.Cash consideration, transaction expenses also expected to be financed from £120 million fully underwritten new debt facilities.Acquisition is anticipated to complete during Q4 2017/Q1 2018 following completion of carve out of WFSS and regulatory approval.

July 4 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc ::Announces appointment of Philip Yea as Chairman designate.

Bookrunner :Equiniti Group Plc: Advent funds sold 36 mln existing ordinary shares at a price of 170 pence per share - bookrunner.

Bookrunner : Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately 36 mln existing ordinary shares in equiniti group plc . Placing of about 36 mln existing ordinary shares in equiniti (representing about 12.0% of equiniti's share capital) . Funds managed by Advent to sell part of their interest in co through an accelerated bookbuild .Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank is acting as sole bookrunner on placing.