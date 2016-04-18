Equatorial Energia SA (EQTL3.SA)

Equatorial Energia SA:Says that at the general meeting it was approved to pay dividends in the total amount of 129.1 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.65 real per common share.Says record date for dividends is April 15.Says ex-dividend date is April 18.Says that at the board meeting of Dec. 23, 2015, it was approved to pay own capital interest in the total amount of 69.5 million reais, corresponding to 0.35 real per common share.Says record date for own capital interest was Dec. 23, 2015, shares were traded ex-interests as of the next trading.Says dividend and own capital interest to be paid before Dec. 31.