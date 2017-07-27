Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd ::HAS RAISED C. R1.015 BILLION BY ISSUANCE OF 59 MILLION SHARES AT 1720C PER SHARE.

July 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd ::Increase in amount of equity capital raising by accelerated book build.Intends to increase its issuance to maximum of 59 million shares.

July 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd ::EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY R400 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW SHARES.

June 5 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :‍conclusion of disposal of cape town office portfolio​.‍as of 1 june 2017, transfer of offices were registered for a combined sales consideration of r232.8 million​.Equites property fund - ‍retains two small commercial properties in gauteng, comprising approximately 1.32% of total portfolio of company by value​.

Equites Property Fund says NAV per share for six months to Aug. 31 up 5 pct

Equites Property Fund Limited : Distribution per share for 6 months ended 31 August 2016 amounts to 54.44 cents . Net asset value per share increased by 5 pct during 6 months ended 31 August 2016 to r 13.54 .Fair value of property and land portfolio totals r5.9 billion as at 31 August 2016.

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Purchase consideration is £17 million and transaction was concluded off-market. .Acquisition Of Amazon Distribution Centre In Stoke-on-Tent, England.

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Concluded an agreement with British Oversees Bank Nominees to acquire a Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley, England for £28 000 000 in cash .Transaction will contribute positively to Equites' distributable earnings in current year.