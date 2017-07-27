Edition:
Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,200.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,200.00
Open
2,200.00
Day's High
2,247.00
Day's Low
2,179.00
Volume
1,049,897
Avg. Vol
676,822
52-wk High
2,260.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Equites Property Fund says raised about 1.015 billion rand via placing
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 08:05am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd ::HAS RAISED C. R1.015 BILLION BY ISSUANCE OF 59 MILLION SHARES AT 1720C PER SHARE.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund to increase amount of equity capital raising
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 06:15am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd ::Increase in amount of equity capital raising by accelerated book build.Intends to increase its issuance to maximum of 59 million shares.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund to raise 400 mln rand
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 02:41am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd ::EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY R400 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW SHARES.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund ‍concludes disposal of Cape Town office portfolio​
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 10:00am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :‍conclusion of disposal of cape town office portfolio​.‍as of 1 june 2017, transfer of offices were registered for a combined sales consideration of r232.8 million​.Equites property fund - ‍retains two small commercial properties in gauteng, comprising approximately 1.32% of total portfolio of company by value​.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund says NAV per share for six months to Aug. 31 up 5 pct
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 01:05am EDT 

Equites Property Fund Limited : Distribution per share for 6 months ended 31 August 2016 amounts to 54.44 cents . Net asset value per share increased by 5 pct during 6 months ended 31 August 2016 to r 13.54 .Fair value of property and land portfolio totals r5.9 billion as at 31 August 2016.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund says to buy distribution centre
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 11:00am EDT 

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Purchase consideration is £17 million and transaction was concluded off-market. .Acquisition Of Amazon Distribution Centre In Stoke-on-Tent, England.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund to buy Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley for 28 mln stg
Friday, 27 May 2016 04:45am EDT 

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Concluded an agreement with British Oversees Bank Nominees to acquire a Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley, England for £28 000 000 in cash .Transaction will contribute positively to Equites' distributable earnings in current year.  Full Article

