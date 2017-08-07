Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eveready Industries India June-qtr profit falls

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Eveready Industries India Ltd ::June quarter profit 135.6 million rupees versus profit 223.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.74 billion rupees year ago.

Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV

May 30 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd :Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV.Says JV for development of packet tea business via a separate entity.

Eveready Industries India March-qtr profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - Eveready Industries India Ltd :March quarter profit 104.6 million rupees versus 93.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 3.21 billion rupees versus 3.01 billion rupees year ago.

Eveready Industries India to consider reorganisation of packet tea ops

Eveready Industries India Ltd :Says to consider reorganisation of the packet tea operations.

Eveready Industries India Dec qtr profit rises

Eveready Industries India Ltd : Eveready Industries India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 351.9 million rupees versus profit 212.8 million rupees year ago .Eveready Industries India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.45 billion rupees versus 3.42 billion rupees year ago.

Eveready Industries India gets 179.4 mln rupees order for supply of LED tube lights

Eveready Industries India Ltd : Got order worth 179.4 million rupees from Energy Efficiency Services for design and supply of LED tube light .