Edition:
United States

Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

328.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs326.60
Open
Rs325.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs324.90
Volume
12,408
Avg. Vol
93,511
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eveready Industries India June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 01:24am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Eveready Industries India Ltd ::June quarter profit 135.6 million rupees versus profit 223.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.74 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:01am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd :Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV.Says JV for development of packet tea business via a separate entity.  Full Article

Eveready Industries India March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:17am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Eveready Industries India Ltd :March quarter profit 104.6 million rupees versus 93.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 3.21 billion rupees versus 3.01 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Eveready Industries India to consider reorganisation of packet tea ops
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 06:03am EST 

Eveready Industries India Ltd :Says to consider reorganisation of the packet tea operations.  Full Article

Eveready Industries India Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 03:14am EST 

Eveready Industries India Ltd : Eveready Industries India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 351.9 million rupees versus profit 212.8 million rupees year ago .Eveready Industries India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.45 billion rupees versus 3.42 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Eveready Industries India gets 179.4 mln rupees order for supply of LED tube lights
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 02:05am EDT 

Eveready Industries India Ltd : Got order worth 179.4 million rupees from Energy Efficiency Services for design and supply of LED tube light .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Eveready Industries India Ltd News

BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV

* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV

» More ERDY.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials