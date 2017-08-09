Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Erdemir decides to set up heat treatment plant for production of high value added steel

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI TAS ::RESOLVES TO START WORKING ON THE INVESTMENT OF THE HEAT TREATMENT PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF HIGH VALUE ADDED STEEL .ERDEMIR WILL INCORPORATE HIGH-STRENGTH AND ABRASION-RESISTANT STEELS INTO ITS PRODUCT RANGE WITH THIS INVESTMENT IN TWO YEARS.THE FACILITY WILL BE COMPLEMENTARY TO TURKEY'S FIRST AND ONLY PLATE ROLLING MILL IN ERDEMIR.

Erdemir Q2 net profit rises to 867.4 million lira

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ERDEMIR ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 867.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 318.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 4.68 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.67 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Erdemir Q1 net profit jumps to 902.0 million lira

April 20 (Reuters) - Erdemir ::Q1 net profit of 902.0 million lira ($247.41 million) versus 163.9 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 4.19 billion lira versus 2.58 billion lira year ago.

Erdemir says credit rating service provided by S&P was terminated

Erdemir :Says credit rating service provided by Standard & Poor's, was terminated upon company's request.

Erdemir proposes to pay 0.3741 lira/shr net FY dividend

Erdemir : Proposes to pay 0.3741 lira ($0.0993) net dividend per A and B group share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividend until Dec. 15.

Erdemir 2016 net profit rises to 1.52 billion lira

Erdemir : FY 2016 revenue of 11.64 billion lira ($3.11 billion) versus 11.91 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit of 1.52 billion lira versus 1.13 billion million lira year ago.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Q2 net profit down at 318.0 mln lira

Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS : Q2 net profit of 318.0 million lira ($107.49 million) versus 441.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.67 billion lira versus 3.17 billion lira year ago.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS gives 2016 EBITDA and net profit margin below analysts' estimates

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Sees 2016 EBITDA margin of between 15 percent-17 percent.Sees 2016 net profit margin of between 6 percent- 8 percent.Sees 9 million tonnes production and sales in 2016.Plans total $461 million investment in 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 18.4 percent-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.FY 2016 net profit margin of 10.5 percent-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS announces dividend for FY 2015

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Proposes to pay gross 0.30 and net 0.2583312 lira per share dividend for FY 2015.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS signs letter of intent with Linde Group for 50/50 partnership to support Isdemir's production- Reuters

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Signs letter of intent with Linde Group for 50/50 partnership to support Isdemir's production- Reuters.A new facility will be set up in order to support Isdemir's additional gas need.The new facility will be active in less than 20 months and Isdemir's oxygen production capacity by 14 percent and nitrogen production capacity will be increased by 45 percent.