Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp :Enerplus announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.53.Enerplus Corp - second quarter 2017 production averaged 86,209 BOE per day, including 40,994 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids.Enerplus Corp - increasing its 2017 annual average production guidance range to 84,000 to 86,000 BOE per day.Sees 2017 annual average liquids guidance to 39,500 to 41,500 barrels per day.Enerplus Corp - production is expected to significantly build later in year with capital activity in the third quarter driving strong volumes into Q4.Enerplus Corp - remains well positioned to achieve its Q4 production guidance of 86,000 to 91,000 BOE per day including 43,000 to 48,000 barrels per day of liquids..
May 5 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp :Enerplus announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.32.Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe.Enerplus corp sees fy 2017 capital spending of $450 million.Enerplus corp - narrowing its expected 2017 average marcellus natural gas sales price differential to us$0.60 per mcf.Enerplus corp sees q4 average production 86,000 - 91,000 boe/d.Enerplus corp sees average annual production 81,000 - 85,000 boe/d for fy 2017.Says q1 2017 production averaged 84,937 boe per day.Enerplus says q1 total production about 5% lower versus q4 of 2016 due primarily to divestment of non-operated north dakota production in december 2016.
Enerplus Corp :Files for mixed shelf of up to $2.0 billion - sec filing.
Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves . Q4 earnings per share c$3.43 . Enerplus corp says q4 2016 production averaged 88,960 boe per day . Enerplus -forecasting 2017 drilling activity of approximately eight net wells and bringing six net wells on production, for total capital spending of $60 million . Enerplus corp says forecast average 2017 marcellus differential of us$0.90 per mcf, marcellus is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2017 . Enerplus corp sees total 2017 capital spending $450 million .Sees 2017 average annual production 86,000 - 90,000 boe per day.
Enerplus Corp : Enerplus' 2017 capital budget is $450 million . Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day . Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 total production guidance is 92,000 - 97,000 boe per day . Enerplus - 2017 funds flow expected to be balanced with capital spending and dividend payments at us$55 per barrel wti and us$3.00 per MCF NYMEX . Enerplus Corp - Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 89,000 boe per day . Enerplus Corp - targeting annual liquids production growth of approximately 20% per year through 2019 . Enerplus Corp - total company annual production growth is targeted at approximately 10% per year through 2019 . Enerplus Corp - has added additional crude oil hedges to protect its capital plans .Enerplus Corp - has an average of 18,000 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2017 and 11,500 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2018.
Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces second quarter 2016 results including strengthened balance sheet and further cost reductions . Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items . Production averaged 93,659 boe per day during quarter . Sees 2016 average annual production 92,000-94,000 boe/day . Sees 2016 capital spending $215 million . Revised full year 2016 guidance to reflect stronger natural gas production from marcellus, a lower expected overall royalty expense .Continues to expect its 2016 capital and dividend commitments to be fully funded through internally generated cash flow.
Enerplus Corp : Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis 29 million shares of company at a price of C$6.90 per common share . Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce indebtedness under company's bank credit facility .Enerplus announces C$200 million bought deal financing.
Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results . Q1 loss per share c$0.84 . Qtrly FFO per share $0.20 . Production averaged 97,860 boe per day during quarter, total production was down 8 pct from previous quarter . Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast .2016 capital spending and production guidance remain unchanged.
Enerplus Corp:Says cash dividend in the amount of C$0.01 per share.Payable on May 16 to all shareholders of record date as on May 2.Ex-dividend date for this payment is April 28.
Enerplus Corp:Says entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain non-core assets located in Northwest Alberta, including its Pouce Coupe asset.Says total cash consideration for the Assets is about $95.5 mln, subject to closing adjustments, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.Says has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total $288.5 million upon the closing of this divestment, to reduce its outstanding debt, including repurchasing a portion of its senior unsecured notes.
