Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO)

Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp :Enerplus announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.53.Enerplus Corp - second quarter 2017 production averaged 86,209 BOE per day, including 40,994 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids.Enerplus Corp - increasing its 2017 annual average production guidance range to 84,000 to 86,000 BOE per day.Sees 2017 annual average liquids guidance to 39,500 to 41,500 barrels per day.Enerplus Corp - production is expected to significantly build later in year with capital activity in the third quarter driving strong volumes into Q4.Enerplus Corp - remains well positioned to achieve its Q4 production guidance of 86,000 to 91,000 BOE per day including 43,000 to 48,000 barrels per day of liquids..

Enerplus Q1 earnings per share c$0.32

May 5 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp :Enerplus announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.32.Enerplus corp - enerplus is reducing its 2017 operating expense guidance to $6.85 per boe from $7.25 per boe.Enerplus corp sees fy 2017 capital spending of $450 million.Enerplus corp - narrowing its expected 2017 average marcellus natural gas sales price differential to us$0.60 per mcf.Enerplus corp sees q4 average production 86,000 - 91,000 boe/d.Enerplus corp sees average annual production 81,000 - 85,000 boe/d for fy 2017.Says q1 2017 production averaged 84,937 boe per day.Enerplus says q1 total production about 5% lower versus q4 of 2016 due primarily to divestment of non-operated north dakota production in december 2016.

Enerplus files for mixed shelf of up to $2 bln

Enerplus Corp :Files for mixed shelf of up to $2.0 billion - sec filing.

Enerplus Q4 earnings per share c$3.43

Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves . Q4 earnings per share c$3.43 . Enerplus corp says q4 2016 production averaged 88,960 boe per day . Enerplus -forecasting 2017 drilling activity of approximately eight net wells and bringing six net wells on production, for total capital spending of $60 million . Enerplus corp says forecast average 2017 marcellus differential of us$0.90 per mcf, marcellus is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2017 . Enerplus corp sees total 2017 capital spending $450 million .Sees 2017 average annual production 86,000 - 90,000 boe per day.

Enerplus announces 2017 capital budget of $450 million

Enerplus Corp : Enerplus' 2017 capital budget is $450 million . Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day . Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 total production guidance is 92,000 - 97,000 boe per day . Enerplus - 2017 funds flow expected to be balanced with capital spending and dividend payments at us$55 per barrel wti and us$3.00 per MCF NYMEX . Enerplus Corp - Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 89,000 boe per day . Enerplus Corp - targeting annual liquids production growth of approximately 20% per year through 2019 . Enerplus Corp - total company annual production growth is targeted at approximately 10% per year through 2019 . Enerplus Corp - has added additional crude oil hedges to protect its capital plans .Enerplus Corp - has an average of 18,000 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2017 and 11,500 barrels per day of crude oil protected in 2018.

Enerplus reports Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items

Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces second quarter 2016 results including strengthened balance sheet and further cost reductions . Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items . Production averaged 93,659 boe per day during quarter . Sees 2016 average annual production 92,000-94,000 boe/day . Sees 2016 capital spending $215 million . Revised full year 2016 guidance to reflect stronger natural gas production from marcellus, a lower expected overall royalty expense .Continues to expect its 2016 capital and dividend commitments to be fully funded through internally generated cash flow.

Enerplus announces C$200 mln bought deal financing

Enerplus Corp : Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis 29 million shares of company at a price of C$6.90 per common share . Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce indebtedness under company's bank credit facility .Enerplus announces C$200 million bought deal financing.

Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results

Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results . Q1 loss per share c$0.84 . Qtrly FFO per share $0.20 . Production averaged 97,860 boe per day during quarter, total production was down 8 pct from previous quarter . Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast .2016 capital spending and production guidance remain unchanged.

Enerplus Corp announces cash dividend for May 2016

Enerplus Corp:Says cash dividend in the amount of C$0.01 per share.Payable on May 16 to all shareholders of record date as on May 2.Ex-dividend date for this payment is April 28.

Enerplus Corp announces sale of assets in Northwest Alberta

Enerplus Corp:Says entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain non-core assets located in Northwest Alberta, including its Pouce Coupe asset.Says total cash consideration for the Assets is about $95.5 mln, subject to closing adjustments, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.Says has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total $288.5 million upon the closing of this divestment, to reduce its outstanding debt, including repurchasing a portion of its senior unsecured notes.