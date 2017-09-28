Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eramet issues bonds worth 500 million euros due in February 2024

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ERAMET ::REG-ERAMET GROUP:SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF €500 MILLION EUROS BONDS MATURING IN FEBRUARY 2024.REG-ERAMET GROUP:SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF €500 MILLION EUROS BONDS MATURING IN FEBRUARY 2024.BONDS ARE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS REGULATED MARKET AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2017.BONDS WILL BEAR A COUPON OF 4.196%.CLOSED TODAY A TENDER OFFER ON ITS EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN NOVEMBER 2020 FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 65 MILLION EUROS.WILL CONTINUE AND INTENSIFY THE GROUP’S TRANSFORMATION IN THE COMING MONTHS - CEO.

Eramet launches tender offer on its EUR 525 million outstanding bonds due Nov. 6, 2020 - Euronext‍​

Sept 11 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::ERAMET << >> LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER ON ITS EUR 525 MILLION 4.50 PERCENT OUTSTANDING BONDS DUE NOV. 6, 2020 ISSUED IN TWO TRANCHES.

Eramet expects output at Indonesia nickel project to start in 2020

July 27 (Reuters) - Eramet Sa :Eramet CEO says expects production at Weda Bay nickel project in Indonesia to start in 2020 following JV with China's Tsingshan.

Eramet's Erasteel expected to sell stake in Heye Special Steel to AT&M

May 12 (Reuters) - ERAMET :REG-ERAMET GROUP : CHANGE IN THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ERASTEEL AND HEYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD IN CHINA.ERASTEEL, A 100% SUBSIDIARY OF ERAMET, AND AT&M HAVE SIGNED A MOU CONCERNING FUTURE OF THEIR ACTIVITIES IN CHINA IN DOMAIN OF HIGH-SPEED STEELS.ERASTEEL IS EXPECTED TO SELL ITS 10.29% STAKE IN HEYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD TO AT&M, HEYE'S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER.TRANSACTION SHOULD TAKE PLACE IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 FOR AN AMOUNT OF 109.5 MILLION YUAN, I.E. APPROXIMATELY EUR 15 MILLION.

Erament Q1 revenue up 28 pct at EUR 854 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Eramet SA ::Reg-Eramet group: sales up sharply in Q1 2017.Q1 revenue EUR 854 million ($928.6 million) versus EUR 666 million year ago.Group markets globally remain on a positive trend for 2017, without, however, being able to extrapolate the level of growth of Q1.Sharp increase in first-quarter sales cannot necessarily be extrapolated for full year especially given uncertainties relating to prices for metals.In addition, very significant efforts towards productivity improvement and cost reduction continue to be actively implemented at all of the group's sites and entities.Nickel prices and manganese ore prices in Q1 2017 came out at substantially higher levels compared with their levels in early 2016, +21 pct and +180 pct respectively.

Eramet appoints Christel Bories deputy CEO

Eramet SA : Appointed Mrs. Christel Bories deputy CEO on February 23rd, 2017 .She will then be proposed as successor to Mr. Patrick buffet as Eramet's chairman & chief executive officer at conclusion of general meeting on May 23rd, 2017.

Eramet proposes Christel Bories as new Chairman & CEO

Eramet :Proposes Christel Bories as new Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at conclusion of general meeting on 23 May 2017.

Eramet 2016 EBITDA rises strongly to 375 million euros

Eramet : EBITDA rose strongly in 2016 (375 million euros ($396.60 million) versus 92 million euros in 2015) . FY revenue 2.98 billion euros versus 3.11 billion euros year ago . FY net loss group share 179 million euros versus loss of 714 million euros year ago . Objectives exceeded for 2016 cost reduction and productivity plan rolled out across group . Ended 2016 year with net debt (836 million euros) lower than at end-2015 (878 million euros) . No dividend be paid in respect of 2016 . Eramet says Chinese steel group Tsingshan to acquire stake in Weda Bay nickel mining project in Indonesia .Eramet says preliminary agreement with Tsingshan also calls for Weda Bay project to have capacity of 30,000 tonnes of nickel ferroalloy per year.

ERAMET sales ERACHEM (manganese chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc., for an amount of $193 million

ERAMET SA :Announced on Tuesday the closing as of 30 December 2016 of the sale of ERACHEM (manganese chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc. , for an amount of $193 million.

Eramet announces final terms of convertible bonds settlement

Eramet : Announces the final terms of the net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares (ODIRNAN) offering of approximately €100 million ($112.34 million) . Settlement of the bonds and their admission to the regulated market of euronext in paris are expected to take place on 5 october 2016 . From Oct. 5, 2022, the bonds will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the six-month euribor rate increased by 1,000 basis points, payable semi-annually . Nominal value of the bonds, which will be issued at par, has been set at €46.33, representing a conversion premium of 30% over the company's reference share price .From the issue date until Oct. 4, 2022, the bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 4% payable semi-annually.