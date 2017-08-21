Edition:
Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs217.30
Open
Rs217.00
Day's High
Rs218.60
Day's Low
Rs213.70
Volume
126,940
Avg. Vol
950,250
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 11:32pm EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd :Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale.Says post sale, Eros Worldwide continues to hold controlling stake at 60.47 percent of EIML.Says with paydown from sale of shares and internal accruals, $123 million facility now stands reduced to about $45 million.  Full Article

Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 01:51am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd :Says signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film.  Full Article

India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 07:45am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Eros International Media ::March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.62 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Eros International March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 07:22am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc ::March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.62 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Eros International Media Sept qtr profit falls
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 04:05am EST 

Eros International Media Ltd : Eros International Media Ltd - sept quarter net profit 475.9 million rupees versus profit 592.6 million rupees year ago .Eros International Media Ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.40 billion rupees versus 4.41 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Eros International Media signs deal with UAE's Phars Film
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 06:29am EDT 

Eros International Media Ltd: Eros International ties up with UAE's Phars Film for co-production & distribution of Malayalam movies . Deal licenses Phars Films to use distribution of Malayalam movies overseas .Deal licenses Eros to use distribution of all Malayalam movies produced jointly in India.  Full Article

Eros International Media forms strategic partnership with Puja Entertainment & Films Ltd
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 02:17am EDT 

Eros International Media Ltd : Forms strategic partnership with vashu bhagnani's puja entertainment & films ltd .  Full Article

