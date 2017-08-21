Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)
215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Rs217.30
Rs217.00
Rs218.60
Rs213.70
126,940
950,250
Rs308.45
Rs142.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd
Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film
June 19 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd
India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises
May 26 (Reuters) - Eros International Media
India's Eros International March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
May 26 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc
Eros International Media Sept qtr profit falls
Eros International Media Ltd
Eros International Media signs deal with UAE's Phars Film
Eros International Media Ltd: Eros International ties up with UAE's Phars Film for co-production & distribution of Malayalam movies . Deal licenses Phars Films to use distribution of Malayalam movies overseas .Deal licenses Eros to use distribution of all Malayalam movies produced jointly in India. Full Article
Eros International Media forms strategic partnership with Puja Entertainment & Films Ltd
Eros International Media Ltd
BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt
* Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale