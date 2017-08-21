Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd :Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale.Says post sale, Eros Worldwide continues to hold controlling stake at 60.47 percent of EIML.Says with paydown from sale of shares and internal accruals, $123 million facility now stands reduced to about $45 million.

Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film

June 19 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd :Says signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film.

India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises

May 26 (Reuters) - Eros International Media ::March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.62 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago.

India's Eros International March-qtr profit from cont ops rises

May 26 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc ::March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.62 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago.

Eros International Media Sept qtr profit falls

Eros International Media Ltd : Eros International Media Ltd - sept quarter net profit 475.9 million rupees versus profit 592.6 million rupees year ago .Eros International Media Ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.40 billion rupees versus 4.41 billion rupees year ago.

Eros International Media signs deal with UAE's Phars Film

Eros International Media Ltd: Eros International ties up with UAE's Phars Film for co-production & distribution of Malayalam movies . Deal licenses Phars Films to use distribution of Malayalam movies overseas .Deal licenses Eros to use distribution of all Malayalam movies produced jointly in India.

Eros International Media forms strategic partnership with Puja Entertainment & Films Ltd

Eros International Media Ltd : Forms strategic partnership with vashu bhagnani's puja entertainment & films ltd .