Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Erytech Pharma files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln of ADSS

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma Sa :Erytech Pharma Sa files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million of ADSS - SEC filing‍​.Erytech Pharma Sa says have applied to list ADSS on Nasdaq global market under symbol “ERYP”.Erytech Pharma Sa says Jefferies, Cowen, ODDO BHF and JPM Securities are underwriters to the IPO.Erytech Pharma Sa - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee.

Erytech reports determination of the recommended pivotal phase 3 dose of eryaspase in its U.S. Phase 1 study

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA ::ERYTECH REPORTS DETERMINATION OF THE RECOMMENDED PIVOTAL PHASE 3 DOSE OF ERYASPASE IN ITS U.S. PHASE 1 STUDY IN FIRST LINE ADULT ALL.DOSE OF 100 U/KG WAS RECOMMENDED FOR FURTHER EVALUATION OF ERYASPASE IN PIVOTAL STUDY IN FIRST LINE ADULT ALL​.CO WILL ALSO POTENTIALLY INITIATE LAUNCH OF PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY IN FIRST LINE ADULT ALL PATIENTS AT SAME DOSE LEVEL AS FOR PHASE 1.‍​.

Erytech Pharma H1 net loss widens to ‍​14.0 million euros

Sept 11 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA ::ERYTECH REPORTS FIRST HALF 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE.‍SOLID CASH POSITION OF EUR 88.5 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017​.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​14.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​14.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​ 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Erytech Pharma's complete results demonstrate statistically improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival ‍​

Sept 8 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA : :COMPLETE DATA DEMONSTRATE A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL ‍​.COMPLETE RESULTS FOR PHASE 2B STUDY WITH ERYASPASE IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN SECOND-LINE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER‍​.A MEETING WITH THE US FDA IS SCHEDULED TO DISCUSS THE DESIGN OF A PHASE 3 STUDY‍​.

Erytech announces collaboration with Queen’s University

July 12 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA ::ERYTECH ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY TO ADVANCE ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR RARE METABOLIC DISORDERS.ERYTECH ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY TO ADVANCE ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR RARE METABOLIC DISORDERS.‍GOAL OF GENERATING IN VIVO PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA IN AN ARGINASE-1 DEFICIENCY ANIMAL MODEL.​.

Erytech Pharma cash balance of 30.5 million euros as of March 31, 2017

May 18 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA ::CASH BALANCE OF EUR 30.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017.REPORTED POSITIVE PHASE 2B DATA FROM FRENCH MULTI-CENTER STUDY OF ERYASPASE FOR TREATMENT OF METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER.LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED PHASE 2 STUDY OF ERYASPASE (GRASPA®) IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA (ALL).Q1 NET LOSS EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.LOOK FORWARD TO RESUBMISSION OF OUR EUROPEAN MAA FOR GRASPA IN RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY ALL, REGULATORY INTERACTIONS REGARDING OUR FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS IN ALL AND PANCREATIC CANCER BOTH IN EUROPE AND US, AND PHASE 2 RESULTS OF OUR AML STUDY.NET PROCEEDS OF LAST APRIL PRIVATE PLACEMENT, OF THE ORDER OF € 64.5 MILLION, TO ENABLE CO TO FINANCE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF CANDIDATE PRODUCTS .

Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros in private placement

Erytech Pharma SA : Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors . Issue of 3,000,000 new shares at 23.50 euros, representing approximately 25.55% of company's issued share capital after completion of transaction . Expects to use proceeds from this capital increase to provide company with additional resources in order to fund continued clinical development of its product candidates .Intends to use approximately half of proceeds from proposed reserved offering to carry out preparatory steps for launch of potential phase 3 for pancreatic cancer indication.

Erytech Pharma launches capital increase of c. 50 mln euros

Erytech Pharma SA : Launches capital increase by issuing new shares with par value of 0.10 euros per share .Capital increase, amounting to approximately 50 million euros ($53.0 million), is reserved for a certain category of investors.

Erytech announces launch of investigator-initiated phase 2 study of eryaspase (GRASPA) for ALL

Erytech Pharma Sa : Announces launch of investigator-initiated phase 2 study of eryaspase (GRASPA) for ALL .Single arm, multi-center, multi-national phase 2 study is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients at 23 sites across seven Nordic and Baltic countries.

Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for eryaspase

Erytech Pharma SA : Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for Eryaspase for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer . Primary progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) endpoints met in patients with low asparagine synthetase (ASNS) . Statistically significant improvement of OS and pfs in entire patient population . Announced positive topline results from its phase 2b clinical study evaluating its product candidate, eryaspase (GRASPA) .Multicenter, randomized Phase 2b study met its prespecified co-primary endpoints.