Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

719.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.50 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs733.25
Open
Rs733.00
Day's High
Rs733.00
Day's Low
Rs712.55
Volume
157,938
Avg. Vol
1,346,561
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Escorts launches electric & hydrostatic concept tractors
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 02:03am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd :Says launching of electric & hydrostatic concept tractors and expansion of company's global agricultural products and solutions portfolio.  Full Article

India's Escorts June-qtr net profit up 23 pct
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 02:09am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd :June quarter net profit 626.4 million rupees versus profit of 469.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 11.84 billion rupees versus 10.58 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Escorts says June total tractor sales down 16.8 percent
Sunday, 2 Jul 2017 11:35pm EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd :Says June total tractor sales 5,776, units, down 16.8 percent.Wholesales have been reduced during June 2017 to enable destocking by dealers to minimise transition impact caused by GST provisions.  Full Article

Escorts agri machinery volumes up 29 pct in May
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 01:16am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd :Says Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 29 percent in May 2017.Says domestic sales for month of May 2017 at 6,770 up by 29 percent as against 5,252 tractors in May 2016.Says Escorts Ltd agri machinery segment (EAM) in May 2017 sold 6,886 tractors.Says exports sales in May 2017 at 116 tractors up by 47% as against 79 tractors in May 2016..  Full Article

India's Escorts March-qtr profit rises more than three fold
Monday, 29 May 2017 04:09am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd ::March quarter net profit 594.8 million rupees.March quarter total income 10.62 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 183.7 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 8.24 billion rupees.Says reappointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD.Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Escorts says Feb total tractor sales up 29.5 pct
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 04:43am EST 

Escorts Ltd : Says total tractor sales in Feb 4247, up 29.5 percent .Says Feb domestic tractor sales 4104, up 28.7 percent.  Full Article

Escorts Dec-qtr profit up about 11 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 02:51am EST 

Escorts Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 227.1 million rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 563.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 10.93 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 204.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.91 billion rupees.  Full Article

Escorts Ltd divests auto product business
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 04:45am EDT 

Escorts Ltd : Escorts Ltd divests auto product business . Divestment of OEM and Export business of auto product division to Badve Engineering in all cash deal .  Full Article

Escorts June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 03:16am EDT 

Escorts Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 469.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 10.51 billion rupees . India's Escorts Ltd net profit in June quarter last year was 351.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.61 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 496 million rupees .  Full Article

India's Escorts Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 29 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 04:54am EDT 

Escorts Ltd : India's Escorts Ltd says March-quarter net profit 164.3 million rupees; net sales 8.01 billion rupees . India's Escorts Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 1.20 per share .  Full Article

