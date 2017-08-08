Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ensign Energy Q2 loss per share C$0.22

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc :Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 adjusted loss per share c$0.17.Q2 loss per share C$0.22.Q2 revenue C$232.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$242.2 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Ensign energy - net capital expenditures for 2017 currently targeted between $90 to $95 million compared to original estimate of $61 million.

Ensign Energy Q1 loss per share C$0.09

May 8 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc :Ensign energy services inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.16.Q1 loss per share C$0.09.Q1 revenue C$251.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$262.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 remains targeted at $61 million.Abundance of idle oilfield equipment has resulted in continued pricing pressure.Activity internationally is expected to remain relatively flat for year when compared to Q1 of 2017.

Ensign Energy Services Q4 shr loss C$0.41

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 results . Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.32 . Q4 loss per share C$0.41 . Q4 revenue C$234 million versus i/b/e/s view C$216.2 million . Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .co's decreased operating and financial results for 2016 fiscal year resulted from slow recovery of oil and natural gas prices.

Ensign Energy Services Inc announces 2017 capital expenditure budget and amends and extends revolving term credit agreement

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Ensign Energy Services Inc says announces 2017 capital expenditure budget and amends and extends revolving term credit agreement . Effective December 28, 2016, company has amended and extended its revolving term credit agreement . Ensign Energy Services Inc says 2017 capital expenditure budget has been approved by its board of directors at C$61 million .Ensign Energy Services Inc says company has reduced credit available under agreement to C$500 million and has amended certain financial covenants.

Ensign Energy announces approval of dividend reinvestment plan

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Announces approval of dividend reinvestment plan .Received all necessary regulatory approvals, effective August 17, 2016, in respect of its dividend reinvestment plan.

Ensign Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.26

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$175.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$183.8 million . Q2 FFO per share C$0.24 . Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted between $40 to $45 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.26 . United States drilling recorded 1,609 operating days in Q2, 46 percent decrease from 2,987 operating days in Q2 of 2015 .International drilling recorded 1,544 operating days in Q2,30 percent decrease from 2,206 operating days recorded in Q2 of 2015.

Ensign Energy Services Q1 FFO per share C$0.36

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.12 per share . Capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted at $45.0 million . For remainder of 2016, company expects to operate internationally at similar utilization levels to those of Q1 . Demand for canadian oilfield services was lower compared to prior quarters due to decrease in oil and natural gas commodity prices . "oilfield services activity levels in Canada continue to be weak, as had widely been expected" . Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 first quarter results . Q1 FFO per share C$0.36 .Q1 revenue C$258.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$235.9 million.

Ensign Energy Services Inc announces Fourth quarter dividend

Ensign Energy Services Inc:Says declaration by its Board of Directors of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per Common Share.Board of Directors of Ensign declared the dividend of $0.12 per Common Share to be payable on January 6, 2016 to all Common Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2015.