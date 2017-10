ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA ::ASSYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES AND ESI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS FOR THE “FACTORY OF THE FUTURE”.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA ::H1 RESULTS‍​.H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 3.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 53.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 5.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA ::‍ESI SIGNS A STRATEGIC MEMORANDUM WITH URAL HIGH-TECH PARK IN RUSSIA​.ESI AND URAL HIGH-TECH PARK SIGNED MEMORANDUM FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO COOPERATE ON JOINT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, AND MARKETING PROGRAMS.

June 30 (Reuters) - CROWN ENERGY AB :ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ESI GROUP SA AND POSTPONING OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF HALF-YEAR REPORT.

May 24 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA ::FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES STABLE AT €27.3 MILLION."RELATIVE STABILITY OF THE REVENUES MUST BE VIEWED IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CHALLENGING BASE EFFECT DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF JAPAN IN Q1 2016".

April 26 (Reuters) - ESI Group SA ::Huawei and ESI build a CAE public cloud solution.

April 19 (Reuters) - Esi Group SA ::FY attributable net profit group share 7.5 million euros ($8.03 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago.FY EBITDA 18.3 million euros versus 14.3 million euros year ago.

Esi Group SA :FY revenue 140.6 million euros ($149.46 million) versus 124.7 million euros year ago.

Esi Group SA :Acquisition of Scilab Enterprises.

ESI Group SA :ESI announces the transfer of its shares from the compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris.