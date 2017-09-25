Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc :‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA​.WHILE FACILITIES AT MANATI AND GUAYNABO HAVE NOT SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE, THEY HAVE NOT BEEN OPERATIONAL SINCE 19 SEPTEMBER 2017.TO EXTENT THAT TWO FACILITIES ARE NOT OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL IMPACT IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF £500,000 - 750,000 PER WEEK."‍SIGNIFICANT IMPEDIMENTS TO RESUMING MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY, AND EXTENT TO WHICH CUSTOMERS THEMSELVES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED​".ESTIMATES PROFIT IMPACT FROM THESE PREVIOUS STORMS (IE, PRE-MARIA) TO BE IN RANGE OF £0.5 - 1.0M.

Essentra says H1 revenue down 9.2 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - ESSENTRA PLC ::H1 REVENUE FELL 9.2 PERCENT TO 213.4 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 6.3 PENCEPER SHARE.HY REVENUE 523M MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 495 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT 37 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 53 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 6.3 PENCE VERSUS 6.3 PENCE YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED NET INCOME 30 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 42 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY BASIC ADJUSTED EPS 11.2 PENCE VERSUS 16.1 PENCE YEAR AGO.SEVERAL STRATEGIC INITIATIVES IDENTIFIED TO ACCELERATE REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVE RETURNS ON CAPITAL.INCREMENTAL CAPEX OF £20M IN EQUIPMENT UPGRADE IN HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING, £10M IT INVESTMENT OVER THREE YEARS.COMPANY EXPECTS IMPROVING TRENDS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR RELATIVE TO HY 2017.COMPONENT SOLUTIONS IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A SIMILARLY STRONG RESULT IN H2.FILTER PRODUCTS AND HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING AN IMPROVEMENT IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IS ANTICIPATED IN H2.ALREADY INITIATED A REVIEW TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES WHICH BREXIT COULD ENTAIL FOR GROUP.IT IS PREMATURE TO SPECULATE AS TO IMPACT ON ESSENTRA OF UNITED KINGDOM LEAVING EUROPEAN UNION.

Essentra sells packaging site in Bristol

June 6 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc ::Divestment of consumer packaging site in Bristol.‍Announces divestment of its consumer packaging site in Bristol, UK to Broomco (4294) Limited, an affiliate of euro packaging, for an undisclosed consideration​.‍transaction will be immediately earnings accretive to company​.Net proceeds therefrom are expected to have an immaterial impact on company's net debt position.

Essentra reports in-line trading, reaffirms FY expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc ::Trading update.Trading for financial year to date has been in line with board's expectations.Like-for-like revenue modestly declined as anticipated,.Trend in all three divisions in Q1 2017 improved compared with each of previous two quarters.Component solutions and filter products have entered 2017 on a much more stable footing.Health & personal care packaging is continuing to receive specific short-term focus and remedial action.Confirms its expectation for a reduction in group like-for-like revenue and adjusted operating profit in FY 2017.

Essentra reports 9 pct drop in FY LFL sales

Essentra Plc : Final dividend 14.4 pence per share . Total dividend 20.7 pence per share . Final results . Revenue, profit and EPS decline, driven by deterioration in health & personal care packaging and short-term issues in filter products. . Total revenue decline of 9 pct on a like-for-like basis. . Full year dividend unchanged at 20.7p per share. . Says total adjusted operating profit down 29 pct (at constant FX) to 132 mln stg . Says total adjusted EPS lower by 31 pct (at constant FX) to 36.3p. . FY total revenue 1,104 million stg versus 1,098 million stg a year ago . Says anticipate a reduction in group like-for-like revenue and adjusted operating profit in FY 2017 . "It is premature to speculate as to impact on Essentra of United Kingdom leaving European Union" . Company believes that it remains well-positioned to service its global customers .Says FY 2016 revenue increased 0.5 pct (decreased 7.8 pct at constant FX) to 1,103.7 mln stg, with a LFL decline of 9.1 pct.

Essentra sees lower FY adjusted oper profit

Essentra Plc : Trading in component solutions is in line with expectations . Performance of pipe protection technologies remains subdued . Company's FY 2016 outlook is now for a like-for-like revenue decline in line with H1 2016 outturn decline of 7 pct (previously a mid single-digit decrease) .Sees FY 2016 adjusted operating profit in range of 137-142 mln stg (revised from 155 - 165 mln stg).

Essentra sells Porous Technologies to Filtration Group for 220 mln stg

Essentra : Divestment of Porous Technologies business . Transaction values Porous Technologies at £220m, free of cash and debt . Of which c. £215m in cash and c. £5m in the form of a promissory note payable three years from completion .Sale is to Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries.

Essentra half yearly LFL revenue down 7 pct

Essentra Plc : Interim dividend 6.3 penceper share . Revenue broadly unchanged at 545m stg, down 7 pct on a like-for-like 1 basis; adjusted operating profit 2 down 18 pct for HY . Half year dividend unchanged at 6.3p per share. . Fy 2016 outlook is for a mid single-digit decline in like-for-like revenue, with adjusted operating profit in range of 155 - 165m stg .Pre-Tax profit - adjusted 63m stg for half year ended 30 June 2016 versus 77m stg half year ended 30 June 2015.

Essentra shares open down 22 percent after co warns on fy results

Essentra Plc : Shares open down 22 percent after co warns on fy results Further company coverage: [ESNT.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Essentra sees lower full-year adjusted operating profit

Essentra Plc : Following trading update in respect of current financial year ending 31 December 2016 . Unlikely to achieve trading levels previously anticipated at time of full year 2015 results announcement in February 2016 . Conditions in filter products have deteriorated owing to a more challenging market backdrop . Extensive site integration programme in health & personal care packaging has resulted in some short-term operational issues in both US and UK . Full year 2016 revenue is anticipated to be broadly unchanged versus prior year (FY 2015: 1,098.1 mln stg) . Adjusted operating profit is now expected to be in range of 155 mln stg - 165m (FY 2015: 171.5 mln stg) .Second half profit stronger than H1 2016 and directionally consistent with H2 2015.