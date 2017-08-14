Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Empiric Student ‍enters deal for premium student accommodation development

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC ::SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH​.SAYS DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL FUNDING COMMITMENT OF £26.56 MILLION​.

Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC ::SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG​.SAYS ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN OCTOBER 2017​.

Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds

July 4 (Reuters) - Empiric Student Property Plc ::Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg.To raise up to 150 million stg through placing up to 137.6 million shares at an issue price of 109 pence per share.

Empiric Student Property plc announces acquisition

Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has acquired the freehold of a 241 bed, student accommodation property in St Andrews for £26.0 million (excluding costs).

Empiric Student Property plc acquires forward funded development in Sheffield

Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has exchanged contracts on Provincial House, a 107 bed forward funded development in Sheffield, for a total investment of £11 million.