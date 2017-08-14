Edition:
United States

Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

ESP.L on London Stock Exchange

98.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.25 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
97.75
Open
98.75
Day's High
98.75
Day's Low
97.00
Volume
865,009
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
52-wk High
116.42
52-wk Low
97.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Empiric Student ‍enters deal for premium student accommodation development
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC ::SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH​.SAYS DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL FUNDING COMMITMENT OF £26.56 MILLION​.  Full Article

Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 02:11am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC ::SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG​.SAYS ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN OCTOBER 2017​.  Full Article

Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Empiric Student Property Plc ::Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg.To raise up to 150 million stg through placing up to 137.6 million shares at an issue price of 109 pence per share.  Full Article

Empiric Student Property plc announces acquisition
Thursday, 24 Dec 2015 02:00am EST 

Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has acquired the freehold of a 241 bed, student accommodation property in St Andrews for £26.0 million (excluding costs).  Full Article

Empiric Student Property plc acquires forward funded development in Sheffield
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 02:00am EST 

Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has exchanged contracts on Provincial House, a 107 bed forward funded development in Sheffield, for a total investment of £11 million.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Empiric Student Property PLC News

BRIEF-Empiric Student ‍enters deal for premium student accommodation development

* SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH​

» More ESP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials