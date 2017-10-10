Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ezz Steel Q2 consol loss widens

Oct 10 (Reuters) - EZZ STEEL CO :Q2 CONSOL NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 550.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 239.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 9.80 BILLION VERSUS EGP 4.04 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's Ezz Steel Q1 consol loss widens

July 18 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel Co ::Q1 consol net loss after tax and minority interest EGP 521 million versus loss of EGP 137 million year ago.Q1 consol net sales EGP 8.11 billion versus EGP 4.97 billion year ago.In Q1 co suffered from very low rate of utilization of production capacities due to working capital facilities shortage from EGP devaluation.At end of period, co had cash on hand of EGP 4.64 billion and net debt of EGP 19.7 billion.In coming quarters, we expect to gradually cover our working capital gap.

Ezz Steel shareholders approve conditions of third addendum of credit facility agreement

June 15 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel ::Shareholders approve conditions of third addendum for credit facility agreement between El Ezz Rolling Mills and lenders.Under third addendum of credit facility agreement, unit to increase facility amount to EGP 3.36 billion from EGP 3.05 billion.

Egypt's Ezz Steel updates on pound floatation impact

May 23 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel Co ::FX gain contributes EGP 816 million to FY consol net profit.

Ezz steel Q2 net loss widens to 239.567 million Egyptian pounds

Ezz Steel Co Sae : Ezz steel posts second quarter net loss of 239.567 million egyptian pounds ($26.98 million) versus loss of 200.755 million pounds in same period a year earlier .Ezz Steel second quarter sales fall to 4.035 billion pounds versus 4.460 billion in the same period a year earlier.