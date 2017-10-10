Edition:
Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)

ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

16.35EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.24 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
£16.59
Open
£16.50
Day's High
£16.68
Day's Low
£16.33
Volume
226,728
Avg. Vol
1,028,267
52-wk High
£22.80
52-wk Low
£6.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ezz Steel Q2 consol loss widens
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 04:02am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - EZZ STEEL CO :Q2 CONSOL NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 550.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 239.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET SALES EGP 9.80 BILLION VERSUS EGP 4.04 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Egypt's Ezz Steel Q1 consol loss widens
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 01:08am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel Co ::Q1 consol net loss after tax and minority interest EGP 521 million versus loss of EGP 137 million year ago.Q1 consol net sales EGP 8.11 billion versus EGP 4.97 billion year ago.In Q1 co suffered from very low rate of utilization of production capacities due to working capital facilities shortage from EGP devaluation.At end of period, co had cash on hand of EGP 4.64 billion and net debt of EGP 19.7 billion.In coming quarters, we expect to gradually cover our working capital gap.  Full Article

Ezz Steel shareholders approve conditions of third addendum of credit facility agreement
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 04:10am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel ::Shareholders approve conditions of third addendum for credit facility agreement between El Ezz Rolling Mills and lenders.Under third addendum of credit facility agreement, unit to increase facility amount to EGP 3.36 billion from EGP 3.05 billion.  Full Article

Egypt's Ezz Steel updates on pound floatation impact
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 04:21am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel Co ::FX gain contributes EGP 816 million to FY consol net profit.  Full Article

Ezz steel Q2 net loss widens to 239.567 million Egyptian pounds
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 02:26am EDT 

Ezz Steel Co Sae : Ezz steel posts second quarter net loss of 239.567 million egyptian pounds ($26.98 million) versus loss of 200.755 million pounds in same period a year earlier .Ezz Steel second quarter sales fall to 4.035 billion pounds versus 4.460 billion in the same period a year earlier.  Full Article

