Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA (ESSF.PA)

ESSF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.46 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€59.48
Open
€59.50
Day's High
€59.90
Day's Low
€59.02
Volume
394
Avg. Vol
3,213
52-wk High
€63.95
52-wk Low
€34.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise H1 net result group share turns to loss of 22‍​ million euros
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 01:15pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ESSO SOCIETE ANONYME FRANCAISE SA ::H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 50‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 151 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 22‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 108 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CRUDE OIL TREATED IN REFINERIES ‍​7.1 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 6.4 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS ‍​12.3 MILLION CUBIC METRES VERSUS 11.4 MILLION CUBIC METERS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​6.43 BILLION, UP 27 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

Esso appoints Antoine du Guerny appointed Chairman and CEO
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 11:38am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - ESSO SOCIETE ANONYME FRANCAISE SA :ANTOINE DU GUERNY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND CEO.  Full Article

Esso Francaise announces draft agreement for sale of activities in three airports
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 07:00am EST 

Esso Francaise SA:Plans agreement with world fuels services for the sale of business and operations at airports of Nice, Bordeaux and le Bourget‍​.Deal is for about 20 million euros.  Full Article

