Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA (ESSF.PA)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ESSO SOCIETE ANONYME FRANCAISE SA ::H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 50‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 151 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 22‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 108 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CRUDE OIL TREATED IN REFINERIES ‍​7.1 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 6.4 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.H1 TOTAL SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS ‍​12.3 MILLION CUBIC METRES VERSUS 11.4 MILLION CUBIC METERS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​6.43 BILLION, UP 27 PERCENT YOY.

Esso Francaise SA:Plans agreement with world fuels services for the sale of business and operations at airports of Nice, Bordeaux and le Bourget‍​.Deal is for about 20 million euros.