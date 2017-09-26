Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Essilor reports progress of combination with Luxottica

Sept 26 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA ::REG-NEW RELEASE: FURTHER PROGRESS IN THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA.CONFIRMS THAT THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS INITIATED A PHASE II REVIEW OF PROPOSED COMBINATION OF ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA‍​.COMPANIES REAFFIRM THE OBJECTIVE TO CLOSE THE TRANSACTION AROUND THE END OF THE YEAR, IN COOPERATION WITH THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES.

Essilor: antitrust process update for proposed combination between Essilor and Luxottica

July 24 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA : :REG-NEWS RELEASE: ANTITRUST PROCESS UPDATE FOR THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA.‍IN U.S. AND CANADA, ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION HAS ENTERED PHASE OF A SECONDARY REQUEST​.‍IN CHINA PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS UNDER MOFCOM'S REVIEW AND NOTIFICATION ACCEPTANCE IS EXPECTED SHORTLY​.‍IN EUROPE TWO COMPANIES EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO FORMALLY NOTIFY TRANSACTION IN COMING WEEKS​.‍TWO COMPANIES HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED CLEARANCE IN RUSSIA AND INDIA​.‍TWO COMPANIES' SHARED OBJECTIVE IN COOPERATION WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES IS TO CLOSE ANTITRUST PROCESS AROUND END OF YEAR​.

Luxottica, Essilor expect to close merger's antitrust process around year-end

July 24 (Reuters) - Luxottica, Essilor say::Have jointly filed with the antitrust authorities in the United States, Canada and Brazil, three of the five jurisdictions whose approval is a condition to close the merger.Antitrust investigation over Luxottica-Essilor merger has entered secondary request phase in the United States and Canada.Expect shortly notification of acceptance of merger from China's antitrust authorities .Merger has already received antitrust clearance in Russia and India.Expect to close anti-trust process at around year-end.

Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange

May 16 (Reuters) - Luxottica says::to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market.decision to delist from NYSE does not affect the group's strategic vision for the United States, a core market.such move expected to generate cost savings and will allow for greater efficiencies in light of pending combination with Essilor.to initiate delisting from the NYSE with a SEC filing on or about June 6, delisting of American Depositary Shares should become effective 10 days after such filing.

Essilor shareholders approve the combination between Essilor and Luxottica

May 11 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA :REG-NEWS RELEASE: ESSILOR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA.ESSILOR'S DIVIDEND SET AT EUR 1.50 PER SHARE, UP 35%.

Luxottica shares fall 2 pct after sales figures

May 2 (Reuters) - Luxottica::Shares down more than 2 percent in early trade after sales figures.The world's largest eyewear group said like-for-like sales fell 3.5 percent in the first quarter, hit by a recently introduced policy of reducing discounts and promotions online and across its retail network. nL8N1I07VI.

Luxottica chairman confirms 2017 guidance, sees improvement next year

April 28 (Reuters) - Luxottica founder and executive chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting::confirms 2017 guidance.sees improvement next year, with profits rising at double the rate of revenues' growth.

Essilor says will continue to examine bolt-on acquisition opportunities

April 25 (Reuters) - Essilor ::Says company will continue to examine bolt-on acquisition opportunities.Earlier this year, Essilor and Luxottica unveiled a merger plan of 46 billion euros to create a global eyewear powerhouse with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros nL5N1F50X1.

France waives mandatory bid obligation in Essilor-Luxottica merger

EssilorLuxottica: French market watchdog waives mandatory bid obligation for Leonardo Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin in Essilor-Luxottica merger - document . Merger deal will hand Delfin 38.99 percent stake in EssilorLuxottica, above a 30 percent threshold that under French law would automatically trigger a buyout offer

Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing

Essilor SA : Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica progressing . Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International . Contribution by Delfin of all its shares in Luxottica (62.55%) in exchange for new shares issued by Essilor, based on an exchange ratio of 0.461 Essilor share for one Luxottica share .Filing and registration with AMF, by April 10, 2017 at latest, of information document describing rationale for transaction as well as main principles of combination agreement.