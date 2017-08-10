Essel Propack Ltd (ESSL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit down 9 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Essel Propack Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 342.9 million rupees versus profit of 376.2 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 5.89 billion rupees versus 5.55 billion rupees last year.

Essel Propack seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman, MD

June 19 (Reuters) - Essel Propack Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to declare dividend of INR 2.40 per share for the financial year 2016-17.Seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman and managing director.

Essel Propack consol Dec qtr profit down about 7 pct

Essel Propack Ltd : Essel Propack Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 379.5 million rupees . Essel Propack Ltd -consol dec quarter total income from operations 6.08 billion rupees .Essel Propack Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 410.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.19 billion rupees.

Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct

Essel Propack Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 376.2 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 5.18 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 354.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.53 billion rupees .