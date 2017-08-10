Essel Propack Ltd (ESSL.NS)
269.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-3.30 (-1.21%)
Rs273.25
Rs275.00
Rs275.00
Rs269.00
5,067
68,394
Rs285.90
Rs216.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit down 9 pct
Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Essel Propack Ltd
Essel Propack seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman, MD
June 19 (Reuters) - Essel Propack Ltd
Essel Propack consol Dec qtr profit down about 7 pct
Essel Propack Ltd
Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct
Essel Propack Ltd