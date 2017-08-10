Edition:
Essel Propack Ltd (ESSL.NS)

ESSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs273.25
Open
Rs275.00
Day's High
Rs275.00
Day's Low
Rs269.00
Volume
5,067
Avg. Vol
68,394
52-wk High
Rs285.90
52-wk Low
Rs216.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit down 9 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 06:50am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Essel Propack Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 342.9 million rupees versus profit of 376.2 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 5.89 billion rupees versus 5.55 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Essel Propack seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman, MD
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 08:40am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Essel Propack Ltd ::Seeks members' nod to declare dividend of INR 2.40 per share for the financial year 2016-17.Seeks members' nod to re-designate Ashok Goel as chairman and managing director.  Full Article

Essel Propack consol Dec qtr profit down about 7 pct
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 06:53am EST 

Essel Propack Ltd : Essel Propack Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 379.5 million rupees . Essel Propack Ltd -consol dec quarter total income from operations 6.08 billion rupees .Essel Propack Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 410.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.19 billion rupees.  Full Article

Essel Propack June-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 08:27am EDT 

Essel Propack Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 376.2 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 5.18 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 354.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.53 billion rupees .  Full Article

