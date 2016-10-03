Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Estacio Participacoes appoints Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as CEO

Estacio Participacoes SA : Said on Friday its board of directors approved to appoint Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as chief executive officer .Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira will simultaneously perform duties of chief executive, financial and investor relations officer on a temporary basis.

Shares of Brazil's Estacio up 20 pct on Kroton's takeover plan

: Shares of Brazilian education group Estacio Participacoes SA rise 20 percent in early trade after rival Kroton announces plan to buy company . Kroton shares open trading Thursday up 8 percent after it announces plan to takeover Estacio Further company coverage: [nL1N18U0HZ] (Reporting by Reese Ewing) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Estacio Participacoes appoints new CFO

Estacio Participacoes SA : Announced on Friday that it appointed Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer .Virgilio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon moves to the position of Executive Officer for Services.

Estacio Participacoes SA to take out loan of up to $100 million

Estacio Participacoes SA:Says its board has approved to sign financing agreement for up to $100 million in national currency, with a term of 6 to 8 years, to be utilized within 12 months.Says loan will be taken from International Finance Corporation and used to support expansion plan and investment.

Estacio Participacoes SA's unit buys FUFS faculties for 9.5 mln Brazilian reais

Estacio Participacoes SA:Says that through its indirect unit Sociedade Educacional Atual da Amazonia Ltda it has acquired all of the quota of Sociedade Empresarial de Estudos Superiores e Tecnologicos Sant'Ana Ltda.The acquired entity is a holder of Faculdades Unidas Feira De Santana - Unisantana ("FUFS").Transaction price is of 9.5 million Brazilian reais.