Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)

ESTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.10 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.85
Open
R$ 30.62
Day's High
R$ 31.06
Day's Low
R$ 30.40
Volume
2,698,500
Avg. Vol
4,356,371
52-wk High
R$ 33.90
52-wk Low
R$ 14.03

Estacio Participacoes appoints Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as CEO
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 08:41am EDT 

Estacio Participacoes SA : Said on Friday its board of directors approved to appoint Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as chief executive officer .Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira will simultaneously perform duties of chief executive, financial and investor relations officer on a temporary basis.  Full Article

Shares of Brazil's Estacio up 20 pct on Kroton's takeover plan
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 09:20am EDT 

: Shares of Brazilian education group Estacio Participacoes SA rise 20 percent in early trade after rival Kroton announces plan to buy company . Kroton shares open trading Thursday up 8 percent after it announces plan to takeover Estacio Further company coverage: [nL1N18U0HZ] (Reporting by Reese Ewing) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Estacio Participacoes appoints new CFO
Monday, 9 May 2016 07:30am EDT 

Estacio Participacoes SA : Announced on Friday that it appointed Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer .Virgilio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon moves to the position of Executive Officer for Services.  Full Article

Estacio Participacoes SA to take out loan of up to $100 million
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 09:23am EDT 

Estacio Participacoes SA:Says its board has approved to sign financing agreement for up to $100 million in national currency, with a term of 6 to 8 years, to be utilized within 12 months.Says loan will be taken from International Finance Corporation and used to support expansion plan and investment.  Full Article

Estacio Participacoes SA's unit buys FUFS faculties for 9.5 mln Brazilian reais
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 06:43am EST 

Estacio Participacoes SA:Says that through its indirect unit Sociedade Educacional Atual da Amazonia Ltda it has acquired all of the quota of Sociedade Empresarial de Estudos Superiores e Tecnologicos Sant'Ana Ltda.The acquired entity is a holder of Faculdades Unidas Feira De Santana - Unisantana ("FUFS").Transaction price is of 9.5 million Brazilian reais.  Full Article

Zaher to cut ties with Brazil's Estácio by next month

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 Brazilian businessman Chaim Zaher and his family plan to sell their remaining 1.25 percent stake in Brazilian for-profit education firm Estácio Participações SA after selling about 7 percent of the company's shares, he said on Friday.

