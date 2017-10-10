esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed ‍5.07 pct stake in co

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc ::MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES ‍5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING ​.

Esure says H1 pretax profit from continuing operations rose 44.6 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc ::H1 PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 44.6 PERCENT TO 45.1 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.1 PENCEPER SHARE.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 44.6% TO £45.1M.HY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO IMPROVED 2.6PPTS TO 96.6% (1H 2016: 99.2%).HY IN-FORCE POLICIES UP 8.8% TO 2.258 MILLION (1H 2016: 2.076 MILLION).HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 22.8% TO £393.3M (1H 2016: £320.4M).HY SOLVENCY COVERAGE (1) AT 153% (FY 2016: 152%)."FIRMLY ON TRACK TO DELIVER RESULTS AT POSITIVE END OF OUR 2017 GUIDANCE".

Esure Group updates on new solvency reporting structure

May 19 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc ::Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015.

Esure Q1 premiums up 24 pct, on track for top end of 2017 guidance

May 4 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc :Q1 gross written premiums up 24.1 percent vs 2016.In motor, along with market, we have started to increase pricing in response to change in ogden discount rate and continued our growth momentum.In home, market remains challenging and we continue to temper our growth as we do not believe current market conditions provide opportunities for profitable growth.We are firmly on track to deliver results at more positive end of 2017 guidance.

Esure CEO says to maintain dividend policy

Esure : CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites. .Says dividend policy intact, base payout of 50 percent..

Esure gets capital boost as FY profits jump

Esure Group Plc : Final dividend 10.5 pence per share. . Total dividend up 70 percent to 13.5 pence per share. . Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015. . Says in-force policies up 8.6 percent to 2.17 billion, from 2 billion in 2015. . Says combined operating ratio 1.0 percentage point higher at 98.8 percent. . Says underlying profit after tax up 18.0 percent to 80.5 million pounds. . Says full year dividend of 13.5 pence a share, from 11.5 pence in 2015, reflects a payout ratio of 70 percent. . Says strong capital position with group coverage at 149 percent, from 123 percent in 2015. . Says we are on track to deliver increased value to shareholders both in 2017 and beyond. .Says as a consequence of discount rate moving to minus 0.75 percent, group's capital position in 2017 will be reduced by 2 million pounds..

Esure comments on Lord Chancellor's decision to change discount rate for personal injury damages

Esure Group Plc : Comment on lord chancellor's decision to change discount rate for personal injury damages . Group continues to expect its combined operating ratio for 2016 to be within its original guidance of 98-99% . Will see a further net impact of £1M in 2017 on reserve margins . Group's capital position in 2017 will be impacted by £2m . Group's 2016 solvency position will be in upper half of its stated risk appetite . 2016 gross written premiums up 19% to £655 mln . In-Force policies for 2016 up 9% to 2.2 million (2015: 2.0 million) .group's 2016 profit "will be ahead of market expectations largely driven by a strong investment return".

Toscafund discloses 16.4 pct stake in esure - filing

esure Group Plc :Toscafund Asset Management LLP Discloses 16.4 pct Stake In esure Group Plc .

Esure shareholders approve Gocompare demerger

Esure Group Plc : At a general meeting of group shareholders approved the demerger of gocompare . Expected that demerger of Gocompare.com group plc from esure will become effective on 3 November 2016 .Dealings in shares of Gocompare.com will commence at 8.00 a.m. on Nov 3.

Toscafund discloses 12.4 pct stake in esure - filing

Esure Group Plc :Toscafund Asset Management LLP discloses 12.4 pct stake in esure plc - filing.