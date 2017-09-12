Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evertz Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd :Evertz Technologies reports record quarterly revenue for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017.Q1 earnings per share C$0.17.Q1 revenue C$109 million versus I/B/E/S view C$104 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Evertz Technologies Ltd - ‍At end of August 2017, purchase order backlog was in excess of C$81 million​.Evertz Technologies Ltd - ‍Shipments during month of August 2017 were $30 million​.

Evertz Technologies ‍reports receipt of purchase orders in excess of $10 mln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd ::Says ‍reported receipt of purchase orders for IP facility from a U.S. customer totaling in excess of $10 million​.

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

Evertz Technologies Ltd : EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 31, 2017 . Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13 . Q3 REVENUE C$91.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$104 MILLION . Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S .EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD SAYS AT END OF FEBRUARY 2017, PURCHASE ORDER BACKLOG WAS IN EXCESS OF $103 MILLION.

Evertz technologies Q2 EPS C$0.27

Evertz Technologies Ltd : Evertz technologies reports results for the second quarter ended october 31, 2016 and special dividend . Q2 revenue C$99.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$100.4 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.27 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .special dividend declared of $1.10 per common share.

Evertz Technologies Q1 EPS C$0.25

Evertz Technologies Ltd : Evertz technologies reports results for the first quarter ended july 31, 2016 . Q1 revenue c$87 million versus i/b/e/s view c$95.1 million . Q1 earnings per share c$0.25 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . At end of august 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $70 million and shipments during month of august 2016 were $31 million .Board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on september 6, 2016 of $0.18 per share.

Evertz Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.11

Evertz Technologies Ltd : Evertz Technologies reports record revenue in fiscal 2016 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.11 . Q4 revenue c$96.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$97 million . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.18 per share .At end of May 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $69 million and shipments during month of May 2016 were $21 million.