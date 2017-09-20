Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom Egypt launches mobile operation

Sept 20 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO ::LAUNCHES MOBILE OPERATION UNDER NEW BRAND "WE" AS FIRST FULLY-INTEGRATED OPERATOR IN EGYPT.

Telecom Egypt Q2 consol profit rises

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO :Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 1.27 BILLION UP 22 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.Q2 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 4.64 BILLION VERSUS EGP 3.29 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CAPEX WAS EGP 1.28 BILLION.AS AT JUNE 30 2017, NET DEBT WAS EGP 4.75 BILLION.ACCORDING TO CONSERVATIVE FIVE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN, EXPECTS TO GROW CORPORATE SERVICE REVENUES BY A CAGR OF 11 PERCENT.ACCORDING TO FIVE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN, CORPORATE EBITDA MARGIN PROJECTED TO BE IN MID TO HIGH-20S PERCENT, YEARLY CAPEX TO REVENUE RATIO AVERAGING 15%.TOTAL INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS GREW BY 65.5 PERCENT YOY, TO EGP 1.20 BILLION IN H1, DRIVEN BY SHARE OF PROFIT OF EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEES, MAINLY REPRESENTING CO'S STAKE IN VODAFONE EGYPT .

Telecom Egypt board approves conditions for up to EGP 13 bln syndicated loan

June 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co Sae :Board approves general conditions for a syndicated loan of up to EGP 13 billion and to conclude agreement with lenders.

Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr

June 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co :Signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr (Egypt).Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services.Signs agreement to also provide international voice services through International gates of company.Both agreements extend for five years, and follow recent MOU between company and Etisalat relating to these services.

Telecom Egypt board approves to sign commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr

June 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co Sae :Board approves to sign commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr (Egypt) for national roaming and international voice services.

Telecom Egypt Q1 profit rises

May 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co :Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders EGP 1.34 billion versus EGP 1.28 billion year ago.Q1 operating revenue EGP 4.19 billion versus EGP 3.06 billion year ago.Capital expenditure in Q1 2017 reached EGP 501 million, 12 Percebt Of Total Revenues.

Telecom Egypt signs MOU with Orange Egypt for national roaming agreement

April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co :Signs MOU with Orange Egypt for national roaming agreement.MOU falls under framework of mobile license Telecom Egypt signed with Egyptian National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in August 2016.MOU with Orange Egypt to provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services through national roaming over Orange’S existing network.Also concluded MOU with Orange Egypt for Telecom Egypt's infrastructure transmission services for EGP 2.5 billion for 5 years, starting from 2018.

Egypt's Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed Mohamed Hamdy Elbehiery as CEO

Egypt's Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed Mohamed Hamdy Elbehiery as CEO

Telecom Egypt Co Sae : Appoints Ahmed Mohamed Hamdy Elbehiery as CEO

Telecom Egypt says EGP floatation contributes EGP 888 mln to FY consol results

Telecom Egypt says EGP floatation contributes EGP 888 mln to FY consol results

Telecom Egypt Co Sae : EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 888 million on FY consol results

Egypt 4G and fixed-line licence fees worth $495 mln -telecom regulator

Egypt 4G and fixed-line licence fees worth $495 mln -telecom regulator

Orange Egypt For Telecommunications Sae : Egypt 4G and fixed-line licence fees worth $495 million -telecom regulator .Egypt 4G licence fee alone worth $484 mln - telecom regulator.