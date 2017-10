Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eutelsat acquires NOORSAT for 75 million dollars

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT ::EUTELSAT CONSOLIDATES ITS PRESENCE IN MIDDLE EAST WITH THE ACQUISITION OF NOORSAT.‍ACQUIRED 100% OF NOORSAT FOR A CONSIDERATION OF US$75 MILLION, DEBT FREE AND CASH FREE​.‍SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IMPACT ON EUTELSAT'S EBITDA MARGIN WILL BE ABSORBED WITHIN CURRENT MARGIN OBJECTIVES​.

Eutelsat and V-NOVA partner on HD studio-quality video contribution solution‍​

Cyfrowy Polsat signs long-term contract with Eutelsat for lease of multiple transponders​

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT ::‍CYFROWY POLSAT GROUP SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS FOR LEASE OF MULTIPLE TRANSPONDERS​.‍AGREEMENT COVERS EXTENSION OF EXISTING CAPACITY AND EXPANSION AT HOTBIRD VIDEO POSITION​.

Eutelsat says retains commitment to serving a stable to progressive dividend​

July 28 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT :‍DISCRETIONARY FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER MID-SINGLE DIGIT CAGR IN PERIOD JULY 2017 TO JUNE 2020 (AT CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.AIMS AT A NET DEBT / EBITDA RATIO BELOW 3.0X (VERSUS. 3.3X TIMES PREVIOUSLY).​.‍RETAINS ITS COMMITMENT TO SERVING A STABLE TO PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND​.‍FY DISCRETIONARY FREE-CASH-FLOW SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD, BY 65%​.

Eutelsat FY EBITDA down at EUR 1.13 bln

July 28 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT :FY REVENUE EUR ‍​1.48 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.53 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA EUR ‍​1.13 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.16 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​351.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 348.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.BACKLOG AT END FY EUR 5.2‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 BILLION YEAR AGO.PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.21 PER SHARE, UP 10 PERCENT.REVENUE SHOULD BE ROUGHLY STABLE IN 2017-18 AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND SCOPE; EXPECTS TO RETURN TO SLIGHT GROWTH FROM 2018-19.EBITDA MARGIN AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES EXPECTED TO BE OVER 76 PERCENT FOR 2017-18; THEN EXPECTED OVER 77 PERCENT FROM 2018-19.

Eutelsat renews agreement with Digiturk

July 27 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT ::RENEWS AGREEMENT WITH DIGITURK.

Eutelsat and Arqiva announce multi-yr contract in the UK and Ireland

July 27 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA :ARQIVA SECURES LONG-TERM CAPACITY WITH EUTELSAT FOR BROADCASTING IN UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND.

Eutelsat ‍signs long-term capacity agreement with Arqiva

Eutelsat Communications announces contract with Joyne

July 17 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA ::JOYNE SELECTS EUTELSAT FOR PAY-TV OFFER FOR DUTCH HOMES AND RECREATIONAL MARKET.CHANNELS AVAILABLE FROM JULY 24.

Panasonic Avionics partners with Hunter and Eutelsat to boost in-flight connectivity capacity over Canada‍​

July 10 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT ::PANASONIC AVIONICS PARTNERS WITH HUNTER AND EUTELSAT TO BOOST IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY CAPACITY OVER CANADA‍​.EXPANSION OF THEIR MULTI-TRANSPONDER CONTRACT ON THE EUTELSAT 115 WEST B SATELLITE.