Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ::MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​.CO TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TERRITORY RIGHTS TO ROLL OUT NEW ATTRACTION FORMATS, THEMED ACCOMMODATION, INCLUDING PEPPA PIG.‍DEAL COVERS ALL TERRITORIES EXCLUDING UK AND IN CHINA, RIGHTS WILL BE LICENSED TO MERLIN ON A NON-EXCLUSIVE BASIS​.EXPECTS TO OPEN IN-PARK AREAS IN 2 RESORT THEME PARKS IN 2018; EXPECTED FIRST STANDALONE ATTRACTION WILL OPEN IN 2019​.

Entertainment One ‍anticipates full year financial performance will be in line with expectations

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd :‍ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS WITH A SIMILAR H1/H2 WEIGHTING TO FY17​.‍INDEPENDENT LIBRARY VALUATION INCREASED TO US$1.7 BILLION (2016: US$1.5 BILLION)​.HY ‍PEPPA PIG RETAIL REVENUES CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL IN ESTABLISHED TERRITORIES, WITH GROWING MOMENTUM IN ITS NEWER MARKETS SUCH AS US AND CHINA​.‍NET DEBT: EBITDA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AROUND 1.2X AT END OF FY18 FINANCIAL YEAR​.

Entertainment One expects to report FY one-off costs of about 47 million stg

May 12 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd ::Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017.Continuing to expect that underlying ebitda for financial year ended march 31 to be in line with management expectations.

ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne

ITV Plc : ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne . Continues to believe in strategic logic and potential benefits of acquiring eOne .Appears this value is different to level at which board of eone would currently engage in a more formal process.

Entertainment One buys remaining 50 pct stake in Secret Location

Entertainment One Ltd :Group has completed purchase of remaining 50% stake in leading digital studio secret location, which results in full ongoing ownership by group..

ITV says proposed combination with Entertainment One has strong strategic rationale

ITV Plc : Response to Entertainment One announcements . Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business . ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time . Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation . Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal . Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016 . Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals. .Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016.

Entertainment One full-year pretax profit rises 9 pct

Entertainment One Ltd : Restructuring programme launched which will yield annual cost savings of £10 million from FY18 . FY pretax profit rose 9 percent to 48 million stg . FY revenue rose 2 percent to 803 million stg .Final dividend up 9 percent to 1.2 pence per share.