Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ::MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS.CO TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TERRITORY RIGHTS TO ROLL OUT NEW ATTRACTION FORMATS, THEMED ACCOMMODATION, INCLUDING PEPPA PIG.DEAL COVERS ALL TERRITORIES EXCLUDING UK AND IN CHINA, RIGHTS WILL BE LICENSED TO MERLIN ON A NON-EXCLUSIVE BASIS.EXPECTS TO OPEN IN-PARK AREAS IN 2 RESORT THEME PARKS IN 2018; EXPECTED FIRST STANDALONE ATTRACTION WILL OPEN IN 2019.
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd :ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS WITH A SIMILAR H1/H2 WEIGHTING TO FY17.INDEPENDENT LIBRARY VALUATION INCREASED TO US$1.7 BILLION (2016: US$1.5 BILLION).HY PEPPA PIG RETAIL REVENUES CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL IN ESTABLISHED TERRITORIES, WITH GROWING MOMENTUM IN ITS NEWER MARKETS SUCH AS US AND CHINA.NET DEBT: EBITDA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AROUND 1.2X AT END OF FY18 FINANCIAL YEAR.
May 12 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd ::Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017.Continuing to expect that underlying ebitda for financial year ended march 31 to be in line with management expectations.
ITV Plc : ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne . Continues to believe in strategic logic and potential benefits of acquiring eOne .Appears this value is different to level at which board of eone would currently engage in a more formal process.
Entertainment One Ltd :Group has completed purchase of remaining 50% stake in leading digital studio secret location, which results in full ongoing ownership by group..
ITV Plc : Response to Entertainment One announcements . Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business . ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time . Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation . Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal . Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016 . Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals. .Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016.
Entertainment One Ltd : Restructuring programme launched which will yield annual cost savings of £10 million from FY18 . FY pretax profit rose 9 percent to 48 million stg . FY revenue rose 2 percent to 803 million stg .Final dividend up 9 percent to 1.2 pence per share.
