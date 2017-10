Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Europcar Groupe issues 600 million euro senior bonds

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::ISSUES SENIOR BONDS WORTH EUR 600 MLN‍​.ISSUES SENIOR BONDS DUE 2024‍​.ISSUES GUARANTEED SENIOR BONDS WORTH 350 MILLION EUROS‍​ ‍​.GUARANTEED SENIOR BONDS ARE DUE 2022‍​.

Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eurazeo /Europcar ::* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights.* Disposal generated net proceeds for Eurazeo of 179 million euros ($210 million), i.e. a multiple of about 1.7x of its investment on this transaction.* Following the sale, Eurazeo and ECIP Europcar Sarl will remain shareholders of Europcar with shareholdings representing respectively 30.40% and 4.36% of Europcar’s share capital and 30.54% and 4.38% of Europcar’s voting rights.* Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Société Générale CIB acted as Joint-Bookrunners in connection with the placement. Rothschild acted as financial advisor to Eurazeo.

Europcar Group acquires LOR’RENT

Sept 19 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::EUROPCAR GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF LOR’RENT, ITS LUNEVILLE FRENCH FRANCHISEE THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY EUROPCAR FRANCE.

Europcar Groupe H1 net result swings to EUR 27 mln loss

July 26 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA :EUROPCAR GROUPE SA - ‍CONFIRMS ITS 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE​.H1 REVENUE EUR ‍1,028 MILLION​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 948 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE OF EUR 1,028 MILLION UP 10.1% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 4.6% MILLION VERSUS EUR 948 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA OF €56 MILLION UP 2.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES.H1 NET LOSS OF €27 MILLION DUE TO ONE-OFF RESTRUCTURING COSTS AND TRANSFORMATIONAL M&A RELATED FEES.

Europcar Groupe sees implications of Europcar UK investigation amounting to 30 million pounds

July 17 (Reuters) - Europcar Groupe Sa ::UPDATE ON EUROPCAR UK INVESTIGATION: CO'S VIEW IS THAT IMPLICATIONS OF INVESTIGATION WILL BE SOMEWHERE IN REGION OF GBP 30 MILLION.

Following investigation in UK about damage charges quoted by Europcar UK, Europcar is conducting internal investigation at Europcar UK

June 26 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN UK ABOUT DAMAGE CHARGES QUOTED BY EUROPCAR UK, EUROPCAR IS CONDUCTING INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AT EUROPCAR UK.COMPANY IS CO-OPERATING FULLY WITH TRADING STANDARDS IN ITS INVESTIGATIONS; IT CAN MAKE NO FURTHER COMMENT AT THIS POINT.

Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares

June 21 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA :ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES.EURAZEO SUBSCRIBED FOR 2,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE; TO HOLD 39.22% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EUROPCAR.

Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

June 20 (Reuters) - Europcar Groupe Sa :Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement.Europcar says it will issue of a maximum of 14,613,270 new ordinary shares, or about 10 percent of its share capital.Europcar says it will notably use proceeds for completing targeted acquisitions, including the planned acquisitions of Buchbinder and Goldcar.Europcar says investment firm Eurazeo, which currently holds 41.43 pct of the group's share capital, has indicated it would by new shares for a total amount of approximately 40 mln euros. .Europcar says Goldman Sachs International and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint bookrunners for the capital increase.

Europcar Group to acquire Goldcar

June 19 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::EUROPCAR GROUP TO ACQUIRE GOLDCAR AND BECOME A MAJOR PLAYER IN THE LOW COST SEGMENT.IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH INVESTINDUSTRIAL TO ACQUIRE GOLDCAR, EUROPE'S LARGEST LOW COST CAR RENTAL COMPANY..‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CLOSE TO EUR 30 MILLION OF COST SYNERGIES PER ANNUM BY 2020​.‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS BASED ON A CORPORATE ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 550 MILLION AND A POST-SYNERGY ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA AROUND 7X​.‍EUROPCAR GROUP EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE MATERIALLY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM FIRST FULL YEAR POST CLOSING ONWARDS​.‍DEDICATED BRIDGE-FINANCING HAS BEEN SIGNED​.‍EUROPCAR GROUP PLANS TO RAISE EQUITY IN AN AMOUNT REPRESENTING UP TO 10% OF ITS CAPITAL​.ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR 2017.‍POST PROPOSED GOLDCAR ACQUISITION AND EQUITY RAISE, EXPECTS TO REACH CORPORATE NET FINANCIAL DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO COMFORTABLY BELOW 3X BY END 2017​.

Europcar Group and easyJet announce partnership extension

May 31 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::EUROPCAR GROUP AND EASYJET ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP.TWO YEAR EXTENSION TO EXISTING PARTNERSHIP WITH EASYJET WHICH HAS BEEN IN PLACE FOR 13 YEARS.