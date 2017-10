Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::EUROFINS EXPANDS ITS OFFERING IN FOOD TESTING WITH THE ACQUISITION OF INSTITUT NEHRING.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EAG LABORATORIES (“EAG”) FROM ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS‍​.TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN NEXT FEW MONTHS, SUBJECT TO FULFILLMENT OF CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING ITS FY 2017 OBJECTIVE OF DELIVERING CLOSE TO EUR 2.9BLN OF REVENUES .H1 2017 ORGANIC GROWTH OF ABOUT 6%, DESPITE TOUGH COMPARABLES ‍​.H1 2017 REVENUES UP 15.6% TO EUR 1,397M.‍​.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 114.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 93.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING ITS FY 2017 OBJECTIVE OF DELIVERING CLOSE TO EUR 2.9BLN OF REVENUES.MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING ITS FY 2017 OBJECTIVE OF EUR 550M OF ADJUSTED EBITDA.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 250.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 216.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING ITS MID-TERM PLAN OF ACHIEVING EUR 4BN OF REVENUES AND EUR 800M OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY 2020.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITIONS OF JAPAN ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY CONSULTANTS CO. LTD. (“JACC”) AND ECOPRO RESEARCH K.K. (“ECOPRO”)‍​.

July 31 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::EXPANDS ITS OFFERING AND FOOTPRINT IN DRUG DISCOVERY SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF DISCOVERX.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN COMING WEEKS​.

July 27 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::EUROFINS STRENGTHENS ITS NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING TECHNOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN LIFECODEXX.HAS CLOSED ACQUISITION OF GATC BIOTECH AG; TRANSACTION COMPRISES ACQUISITION OF 62.63% OF SHARES OWNED BY GATC IN LIFECODEXX AG.

July 26 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE :EUROFINS EXPANDS ITS LEADERSHIP IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ADVINUS THERAPEUTICS.‍EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH TATA GROUP TO ACQUIRE ADVINUS THERAPEUTICS​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN NEXT FEW WEEKS​.

July 18 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE ::RAISED EUR 650M IN ITS LATEST SENIOR UNSECURED EURO BOND PUBLIC ISSUANCE.BONDS HAVE A 7-YEAR MATURITY (DUE 25 JULY 2024) AND WILL BEAR AN ANNUAL RATE OF 2.125%.ISSUE WAS MORE THAN 4X TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED.BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND BNP PARIBAS ACTED AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB, NATIXIS AND UNICREDIT BANK AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE TRANSACTION.

July 17 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific Se ::EUROFINS - ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF BOND OFFERING (ADDS DROPPED WORD 'LAUNCH OF BOND OFFERING)​.EUROFINS - ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF A NEW SENIOR EUR 500M BOND ON BACK OF STRONG M&A ACTIVITY​.EUROFINS - ‍BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND BNP PARIBAS WILL ACT AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS FOR THE OFFERING​.TO ISSUE EUR 500 MILLION SEVEN YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED BOND, MATURING IN 2024.

July 5 (Reuters) - EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE :EUROFINS EXPANDS ITS FOOTPRINT IN ENVIRONMENT TESTING WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ANA LABORATORIES, INC. IN THE USA.