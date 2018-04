Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eurocash Recommends Dividend Of 0.73 Zloty/Shr

March 23 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA ::SAYS SHAREHOLDERS TO CONSIDER ON APRIL 25 PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FROM RESERVE CAPITAL.SAYS SHAREHOLDERS TO CONSIDER DIVIDEND OF 0.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE PAID FROM RESERVE CAPITAL.

Eurocash Wants 2017 Dividend Not To Be Lower Than Year Ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA ::SAYS THAT COMPANY KEEPS ITS DIVIDEND POLICY DESPITE WEAKER 2017 RESULTS .SAYS IT WILL BE ABLE TO PAY 2017 DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 50% OF NORMALIZED PROFIT .SAYS THAT 2017 DIVIDEND SHALL NOT BE LOWER THAN DIVIDEND FOR 2016.FOR 2016 COMPANY PAID DIVIDEND OF 0.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE nL5N1H70P9.

Eurocash Plans To Add 900 Stores To Its Network By 2023

Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA ::SAYS IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS GROUP TOGETHER WITH FRANCHISEES PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 900 NEW STORES AIMED AT BECOMING THE LARGEST SUPERMARKET CHAIN IN POLAND.AS A RESULT ITS TOTAL NETWORK OF PROXIMITY STORES COULD REACH ABOUT 2,400 .ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE RETAIL NETWORK WILL AMOUNT TO 1-2 BILLION ZLOTYS.COSTS OPTIMISING PROGRAM LAUNCHED IN 2017 SHOULD BRING ABOUT 150 MILLION ZLOTYS SAVINGS BY 2020.AS FOR NEW PROJECTS, PLANS TO FOCUS ON "BIG BEN" FORMAT AND EXPAND DELIVERY OF FRESH PRODUCTS TO ALL FRANCHISE NETWORKS.

Eurocash Q4 Net Profit Down At 8.75 Mln Zlotys

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA ::REPORTS Q4 REVENUE OF 5.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.35 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 NET PROFIT OF 8.75 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 61 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q4 EBITDA 101.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 36.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.NET PROFIT WAS IMPACTED BY TAX PROVISION AND HIGHER INTEREST COSTS DUE TO INCREASED LEVERAGE DRIVEN BY M&A AND POTENTIAL VAT LIABILITY PAYMENT.SAYS PAYMENT OF THE VAT LIABILITY WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON THE COMPANY'S DIVIDEND POLICY, CARRIED OUT ALSO IN PREVIOUS YEARS.NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET PROFIT FOR 2017 AMOUNTS TO 114.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY 95.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Eurocash Q3 net profit down at 35.7 million zlotys

Nov 10 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 35.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 58.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 6.19 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.76 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 EBITDA 101.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 123.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 58.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 81.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Poland's Eurocash signs prelim deal to buy retailer Mila

Sept 15 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA :SAYS SIGNS PRELIM DEAL TO BUY 100% IN OPERATOR OF MILA STORES FOR 350 MILLION ZLOTYS.DEAL VALUE EXCLUDES CERTAIN REAL ESTATE ASSETS, WHICH WILL NOT BE ACQUIRED BY THE COMPANY.‍​.

Eurocash: LoI on buying Mila extended till Sept. 15

Sept 11 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SIGNED ANNEX TO LOI ON BUYING MILA EXTENDING EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD TILL SEPT. 15.SAID ABOUT SIGNING LOI IN AUGUST nL8N1L80LN.

Eurocash signs LOI to buy Mila retail network

Aug 22 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT ON POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE OF DOMELIUS LIMITED IN NICOSIA AND ON TAKING CONTROL OVER ITS UNITS MILA HOLDING SA, INVESTPOL 700 MILA S.A.J. AND „KOJA-MILA SPOLKA AKCYJNA” S.J..AT END OF 2016 MILA BRAND RETAIL NETWORK CONSISTED OF 188 SHOPS.UNDER LOI CO HOLDS EXCLUSIVITY ON FINALIZING TRANSACTION TILL SEPT. 8.

Eurocash Q1 net loss at 14.9 mln zlotys, analysts expected loss at 8.8 mln zlotys

May 12 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA ::SAYS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 5.19 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS VS 5.08 BLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 14.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 8.8 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 OPERATING LOSS WAS 7.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.9 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 EBITDA 37.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.0 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.THE DECLINE IN EBITDA BY 20.80 PCT YOY WAS MAINLY RELATED TO THE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PROJECTS SUCH AS DISTRIBUTION OF FRESH PRODUCTS TO FRANCHISEES NETWORK DELIKATESY CENTRUM AND TESTING OF NEW FORMATS LIKE BIG BEN, 1 MINUTE, KONTIGO OR ABC ON WHEELS.THE NET PROFIT WAS INFLUENCED BY HIGHER FINANCIAL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE ADDITIONAL DEBT TAKEN TO MAKE ACQUISITIONS (IN Q1 2016 NET PROFIT WAS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS) .

Talex signs 9 mln zloty deal with Eurocash

May 2 (Reuters) - Talex SA ::Said on Friday that it signed with Eurocash SA << >> a 9 million zloty ($2.33 million) net deal for supply of IT solutions.