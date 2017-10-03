Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eurazeo /Europcar ::* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights.* Disposal generated net proceeds for Eurazeo of 179 million euros ($210 million), i.e. a multiple of about 1.7x of its investment on this transaction.* Following the sale, Eurazeo and ECIP Europcar Sarl will remain shareholders of Europcar with shareholdings representing respectively 30.40% and 4.36% of Europcar’s share capital and 30.54% and 4.38% of Europcar’s voting rights.* Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Société Générale CIB acted as Joint-Bookrunners in connection with the placement. Rothschild acted as financial advisor to Eurazeo.

France's Eurazeo buys majority stake in Spanish fragrances firm Iberchem

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Eurazeo ::* Eurazeo announces the acquisition of Iberchem, a global producer of fragrances and flavors.* Eurazeo says deal worth enterprise value of 405 mln euros.* Eurazeo will invest around 270 million euros to become the majority shareholder, with a stake of around 70 pct, alongside the existing management team .

Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares

June 21 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA :ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES.EURAZEO SUBSCRIBED FOR 2,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE; TO HOLD 39.22% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EUROPCAR.

Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

June 20 (Reuters) - Europcar Groupe Sa :Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement.Europcar says it will issue of a maximum of 14,613,270 new ordinary shares, or about 10 percent of its share capital.Europcar says it will notably use proceeds for completing targeted acquisitions, including the planned acquisitions of Buchbinder and Goldcar.Europcar says investment firm Eurazeo, which currently holds 41.43 pct of the group's share capital, has indicated it would by new shares for a total amount of approximately 40 mln euros. .Europcar says Goldman Sachs International and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint bookrunners for the capital increase.

Eurazeo PME, subsidiary of Eurazeo, says enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire In'Tech Medical

June 7 (Reuters) - EURAZEO PME::EURAZEO PME, SUBSIDIARY OF EURAZEO << >>, SAYS ENTERS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IN'TECH MEDICAL.EURAZEO PME SAYS CLOSING OF OPERATION EXPECTED IN JULY 2017.EURAZEO PME, SUBSIDIARY OF EURAZEO, SAYS IT WILL INVEST EUR 78 MILLION (IN SHARES AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS) IN IN'TECH MEDICAL; EURAZEO PME WILL DETAIN AROUND 80 PERCENT STAKE IN CAPITAL OF IN'TECH MEDICAL.

Eurazeo says JCDecaux holding acquires 15.4 pct in the company from Credit Agricole SA

June 6 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding.Says governance agreement, which will last 10 years, provides for the nomination of two jcdecaux holding representatives to the eurazeo supervisory board.

Eurazeo Q1 2017 economic revenue €1,191.4 million

May 11 (Reuters) - EURAZEO ::Q1 2017 ECONOMIC REVENUE: €1,191.4 MILLION OR +13.0% ON A CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE BASIS2 AND +8.6% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES.Q1 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE: €794.3 MILLION OR +16.2% ON A CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE BASIS AND +12.4% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES.RENEWED NAV GROWTH: +8.4% TO €78.4 AS OF MAY 3, 2017, COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 20164.

Eurazeo, Goldman Sachs merchant banking division, to acquire Dominion Web Solutions

May 10 (Reuters) - EURAZEO :EURAZEO, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, TO ACQUIRE DOMINION WEB SOLUTIONS.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE 2017.

Eurazeo finalized its confectionery and chocolate sector investment and the creation of a new independent group, CPK

May 2 (Reuters) - Eurazeo : :Finalized its confectionery and chocolate sector investment and the creation of a new independent group, CPK..For five years from now, CPK has set an objective of organic growth for group brands exceeding 20 pct and of EBITDA margin of around 15 pct, in line with its peers..

IK Investment Partners says IK VIII Fund to acquire Colisée Group

April 28 (Reuters) - IK Investment Partners :IK VIII Fund has reached an agreement with eurazeo pme and the management team to acquire a majority stake in Colisée Group.Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed and completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals..