Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG (EUZG.DE)

Eckert & Ziegler H1 total sales up at EUR 64.8 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER ::NEARLY DOUBLED ITS PROFIT PER SHARE BY 0.91 EUR TO 1.83 EUR IN FIRST HALF YEAR.‍TOTAL SALES OF EUR 64.8 MILLION EUR IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (+6%)​.EARNINGS OF AROUND EUR 2.80 PER SHARE ARE FORECAST FOR 2017, EUR 0.60 OF WHICH IS DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS.FY SALES OF JUST UNDER EUR 150 MILLION ARE EXPECTED.H1 NET INCOME 6.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Eckert & Ziegler increases profit forecast for FY 2017

July 25 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER ::ECKERT & ZIEGLER INCREASES PROFIT FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.‍SALES OF JUST UNDER EUR 150 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR FY 2017​.‍BOARD EXPECTS A PROFIT PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.80 EUR, THEREOF 0.60 EUR RESULTING FROM ONE-OFF EFFECTS AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS FOR FY​.

Eckert & Ziegler completes acquisition of Gamma-Service

May 31 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG ::ECKERT & ZIEGLER: ACQUISITION OF GAMMA-SERVICE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED. ALBERT RUPPRECHT NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.

Eckert & Ziegler says plans takeover of Gamma-Service

May 24 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG ::ECKERT & ZIEGLER PLANS TAKEOVER OF GAMMA-SERVICE.HAS TODAY BEEN AWARDED CONTRACT TO TAKE OVER SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF GAMMA-SERVICE GROUP, BASED IN GERMAN STATE OF SAXONY, AS PART OF A TENDERING PROCESS.PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION WAS AGREED UPON BY PARTIES FOR TAKEOVER OF FOUR DEBT-FREE COMPANIES.PLANS CALL FOR A TAKEOVER AS OF MAY 31, 2017.

Eckert & Ziegler Q1 sales up by 5% yoy to EUR 37.6 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER :ECKERT & ZIEGLER: SALES GROWTH AND JUMP IN INCOME IN FIRST QUARTER.IN 2017, EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AND COULD EXCEED EUR 2.00 PER SHARE, ASSUMING THAT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN STABLE AND EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND SALE OF DIVISIONS.INCREASED ITS SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 BY 5 % YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 37.6 MILLION.IN 2017 SALES OF JUST UNDER EUR 150 MILLION ARE EXPECTED.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE TO EUR 0.69 PER SHARE, INCREASING COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR'S QUARTER BY EUR 0.22 PER SHARE OR 47 %.

Eckert & Ziegler signs agreement to sell its cyclotron division

May 5 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler ::Signs agreement to sell its cyclotron division to Alliance Medical.Corporate division being sold generated sales of around eur 18 million in 2016, accounting for approximately 13% of consolidated sales and only a small profit contribution.Will receive a payment in cash in amount of eur 13,0 million in return.

Eckert & Ziegler posts FY sales of 138.0 million euros

Eckert & Ziegler : 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board. . Sales of 138.0 million euros ($149.04 million) (prior year: 140.0 million euros) in fiscal year 2016 . FY consolidated profit after taxes and minority interests fell by 11 pct from 10.7 million euros to 9.5 million euros . Sales are expected to rise in fiscal year 2017 to roughly 150 million euros, while EBIT is expected to stand at approximately 16 million euros .Consolidated profit of some 10.6 million euros, or 2.00 euros per share for 2017.

Eckert & Ziegler to propose a total dividend of 0.66 euros per share

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik Ag : Said on Tuesday will recommend dividend payment . Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros ($0.6481) per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.60 euros per share) .Exceptionally recommends an additional dividend of 0.06 euros per share, so that the total dividend recommendation adds up to 0.66 euros per share.

Eckert & Ziegler H1 sales up 2 pct at 70.1 million euros

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG : In H1 posted a 1.1 million euros rise in sales to 70.1 million euros ($78.36 million) compared to the same period in prior year (+ 2 pct) . Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016 .Sees FY 2016 profit to decline to around 1.80 euros per share due to absence of positive one-off effects.