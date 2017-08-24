CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVDG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CTS Eventim forecasts profit rise after H1 results

Aug 24 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim :H1 normalised group ebitda up 3.4 percent at 84.2 million euros.H1 revenues up 16 percent at 489 million euros.Says eyes both organic growth and acquisitions to become more digital and international.Says expects higher revenues, stronger earnings for fy 2017.

CTS Eventim sticks with 2017 aims after Q1 core profit rise

May 24 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim :CEO says confident will achieve FY targets for higher revenues, operating earnings.CEO says to examine prospects for further acquisitions, in addition to organic growth.Q1 revenues up 27.1 percent at 207.4 million euros.Q1 normalised group EBITDA up 17.9 percent at 45.7 million eur, margin 22.0 percent.

CTS Eventim: KPS Stiftung sold 6.72 mln shares in CTS Eventim

April 26 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA ::Was informed that KPS Stiftung has completed the sale of shares.Has finally sold 6,720,000 shares in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, corresponding to 7 percent of voting rights.

CTS to propose dividend of 0.98 EUR per share

CTS Eventim : CTS eventim plans record dividend . Management expects further growth in 2017 financial year. . Record dividend of EUR 0.98 per share includes a basic dividend of EUR 0.50 and a special dividend of EUR 0.48 . Record dividend of EUR 0.98 per share includes a basic dividend of EUR 0.50 and a special dividend of EUR 0.48 . Group earnings grow by 6.2 percent to EUR94.6 million . Earnings per share at EUR0.99 . Distribution of EUR94.1 million to shareholders planned . Intention is also to maintain policy of distributing 50 percent of group consolidated net income as a basic dividend . In past 2016 financial year, CTS group generated EUR 94.6 million in group consolidated net income . In past 2016 financial year, CTS group saw earnings per share of EUR0.99 . Current financial year will see CTS group continuing to rigorously pursue its international growth strategy .Based on that strategy, management expects further growth in 2017 financial year..

CTS Eventim FY normalised group EBITDA up 7.4 pct to EUR 194.5 mln

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA : Live Entertainment's expected drop in sales and EBITDA was compensated by a strong performance of Ticketing in 2016 . Development of both segments meant that in FY total CTS Group revenue was almost unchanged at 829.9 million euros ($883.26 million) (prior year: 834.2 million euros) . FY normalised group EBITDA climbed 7.4 percent to 194.5 million euros (prior year: 181.0 million euros) . In current fiscal year, CTS Group will maintain its growth focus .CTS management will continue to scrutinise inorganic growth opportunities. Management expects rigorous implementation of this strategy to result in growth fiscal year 2017.

CTS Eventim 9-month normalised group EBITDA slightly up at 107.7 mln euros

CTS Eventim : 9-month stable CTS Group revenue of 576.2 million euros ($613.36 million) versus 577.5 million euros in previous years period . 9-month normalised group EBITDA slightly increased to 107.7 million euros (previous year: 107.2 million euros) due to an undisputed growth dynamic in online ticketing .Continues to expect a solid business development in fiscal year 2016.

CTS Eventim: Ticketcorner and Starticket will enter into an alliance

CTS Eventim : Ticketcorner and Starticket will enter into an alliance and build a joint Swiss ticketing group . Merger is still subject to approval of Swiss competition commission and shall be completed after approval in first half of 2017 .Ticketcorner Holding AG, which is half owned by each of CTS Eventim Group and Ringier, will hold 75 pct and Tamedia 25 pct.

CTS Eventim still sees solid FY business

CTS Eventim : H1 revenues 421.8 million eur . H1 EBITDA 81 million eur . H1 net profit 37 million eur .Says still sees solid business performance this year.

CTS Eventim hikes stake in promoter FKP Scorpio

CTS Eventim : CTS Eventim increases shareholding in promoter FKP Scorpio .Increases its shareholding to majority from 45 pct to 50.2 pct in formerly "at equity" consolidated subsidiary FKP Scorpio Konzertproduktionen GmbH.

CTS Eventim Q1 revenue up at 163.2 mln euros

CTS Eventim : Q1 revenue of CTS Group rose to 163.2 million euros ($182.38 million)and thus by 7.6% (Q1/2015: 151.7 million euros) . Q1 normalised EBITDA figure increased by 5.5% to 38.8 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros), and EBITDA by 4.8% to 38.5 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros) .Slight improvement in group earnings is nevertheless expected for 2016 as a whole, due to positive growth in ticketing segment.